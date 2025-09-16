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GDE: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy

67.42 USD 0.58 (0.85%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日GDE汇率已更改-0.85%。当日，交易品种以低点67.21和高点68.08进行交易。

关注WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GDE新闻

常见问题解答

GDE股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy股票今天的定价为67.42。它在67.21 - 68.08范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为68.00，交易量达到69。GDE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy目前的价值为67.42。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-3.35%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪GDE走势。

如何购买GDE股票？

您可以以67.42的当前价格购买WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy股票。订单通常设置在67.42或67.72附近，而69和-0.97%显示市场活动。立即关注GDE的实时图表更新。

如何投资GDE股票？

投资WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy需要考虑年度范围58.46 - 74.16和当前价格67.42。许多人在以67.42或67.72下订单之前，会比较10.15%和。实时查看GDE价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy的最高价格是74.16。在58.46 - 74.16内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy的绩效。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy（GDE）的最低价格为58.46。将其与当前的67.42和58.46 - 74.16进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看GDE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

GDE股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、68.00和-3.35%中可见。

日范围
67.21 68.08
年范围
58.46 74.16
前一天收盘价
68.00
开盘价
68.08
卖价
67.42
买价
67.72
最低价
67.21
最高价
68.08
交易量
69
日变化
-0.85%
月变化
10.15%
6个月变化
-7.73%
年变化
-3.35%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%