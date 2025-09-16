GDE: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy
今日GDE汇率已更改-0.85%。当日，交易品种以低点67.21和高点68.08进行交易。
关注WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDE新闻
- Is Gold Carving Out A Major Bottom?
- Gold Monthly: Rebounding After A Violent Drawdown
- Adding, Not Replacing: Gold In The Age Of Efficient Capital
- The Month Gold Broke: 5 Lessons From The March Madness Selloff And The Rebound Opportunity
- Gold Monthly: Iran War Is A New Catalyst For Gold
- Hard Assets In A Soft World
- Gold Hijacks The Playbook: Why GDE’s Historic Run Forces A Strategic Reset (BATS:GDE)
- Gold Is No Longer An 'Alternative' - It's A Missing Strategic Allocation
- GDE Soars In 2025: Blending Gold And Stocks For Outsized Returns (BATS:GDE)
- Gold's Enduring Role In Strengthening Portfolio Resilience
- Rethinking The Golden Allocation
- Hard Money Forecasts: Bitcoin And Gold In 2030 And Beyond
- GDE: Hybrid Fund With Exposure To Equities And Gold Still Has Room To Run (BATS:GDE)
- Gold's Historic 2025 Surge
- GDMN: Gold Stocks Stretched As The Precious Metal Touches $3700 (BATS:GDMN)
常见问题解答
GDE股票今天的价格是多少？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy股票今天的定价为67.42。它在67.21 - 68.08范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为68.00，交易量达到69。GDE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy股票是否支付股息？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy目前的价值为67.42。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-3.35%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪GDE走势。
如何购买GDE股票？
您可以以67.42的当前价格购买WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy股票。订单通常设置在67.42或67.72附近，而69和-0.97%显示市场活动。立即关注GDE的实时图表更新。
如何投资GDE股票？
投资WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy需要考虑年度范围58.46 - 74.16和当前价格67.42。许多人在以67.42或67.72下订单之前，会比较10.15%和。实时查看GDE价格图表，了解每日变化。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy的最高价格是74.16。在58.46 - 74.16内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy的绩效。
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy股票的最低价格是多少？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy（GDE）的最低价格为58.46。将其与当前的67.42和58.46 - 74.16进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看GDE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
GDE股票是什么时候拆分的？
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、68.00和-3.35%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 68.00
- 开盘价
- 68.08
- 卖价
- 67.42
- 买价
- 67.72
- 最低价
- 67.21
- 最高价
- 68.08
- 交易量
- 69
- 日变化
- -0.85%
- 月变化
- 10.15%
- 6个月变化
- -7.73%
- 年变化
- -3.35%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%