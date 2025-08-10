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GDE: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy
GDE exchange rate has changed by 3.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.81 and at a high of 67.49.
Follow WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDE News
- Is Gold Carving Out A Major Bottom?
- Gold Monthly: Rebounding After A Violent Drawdown
- Adding, Not Replacing: Gold In The Age Of Efficient Capital
- The Month Gold Broke: 5 Lessons From The March Madness Selloff And The Rebound Opportunity
- Gold Monthly: Iran War Is A New Catalyst For Gold
- Hard Assets In A Soft World
- Gold Hijacks The Playbook: Why GDE’s Historic Run Forces A Strategic Reset (BATS:GDE)
- Gold Is No Longer An 'Alternative' - It's A Missing Strategic Allocation
- GDE Soars In 2025: Blending Gold And Stocks For Outsized Returns (BATS:GDE)
- Gold's Enduring Role In Strengthening Portfolio Resilience
- Rethinking The Golden Allocation
- Hard Money Forecasts: Bitcoin And Gold In 2030 And Beyond
- GDE: Hybrid Fund With Exposure To Equities And Gold Still Has Room To Run (BATS:GDE)
- Gold's Historic 2025 Surge
- GDMN: Gold Stocks Stretched As The Precious Metal Touches $3700 (BATS:GDMN)
- GDE ETF: Finally I Find A Way To Include Gold In The Portfolio (BATS:GDE)
- GDE: This Gold Overlay Fund Sports Big Returns At A Low Cost (BATS:GDE)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GDE stock price today?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy stock is priced at 67.40 today. It trades within 66.81 - 67.49, yesterday's close was 65.41, and trading volume reached 79. The live price chart of GDE shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy is currently valued at 67.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.38% and USD. View the chart live to track GDE movements.
How to buy GDE stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy shares at the current price of 67.40. Orders are usually placed near 67.40 or 67.70, while 79 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow GDE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GDE stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy involves considering the yearly range 58.46 - 74.16 and current price 67.40. Many compare 10.11% and -7.76% before placing orders at 67.40 or 67.70. Explore the GDE price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy in the past year was 74.16. Within 58.46 - 74.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy (GDE) over the year was 58.46. Comparing it with the current 67.40 and 58.46 - 74.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GDE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GDE stock split?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.41, and -3.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.41
- Open
- 67.25
- Bid
- 67.40
- Ask
- 67.70
- Low
- 66.81
- High
- 67.49
- Volume
- 79
- Daily Change
- 3.04%
- Month Change
- 10.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.76%
- Year Change
- -3.38%