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FUMB: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

20.06 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日FUMB汇率已更改-0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点20.06和高点20.07进行交易。

关注First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FUMB新闻

常见问题解答

FUMB股票今天的价格是多少？

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF股票今天的定价为20.06。它在20.06 - 20.07范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为20.07，交易量达到71。FUMB的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF股票是否支付股息？

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF目前的价值为20.06。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.30%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FUMB走势。

如何购买FUMB股票？

您可以以20.06的当前价格购买First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF股票。订单通常设置在20.06或20.36附近，而71和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注FUMB的实时图表更新。

如何投资FUMB股票？

投资First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF需要考虑年度范围19.98 - 20.21和当前价格20.06。许多人在以20.06或20.36下订单之前，会比较0.10%和。实时查看FUMB价格图表，了解每日变化。

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF的最高价格是20.21。在19.98 - 20.21内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF的绩效。

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF（FUMB）的最低价格为19.98。将其与当前的20.06和19.98 - 20.21进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FUMB在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

FUMB股票是什么时候拆分的？

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、20.07和-0.30%中可见。

日范围
20.06 20.07
年范围
19.98 20.21
前一天收盘价
20.07
开盘价
20.06
卖价
20.06
买价
20.36
最低价
20.06
最高价
20.07
交易量
71
日变化
-0.05%
月变化
0.10%
6个月变化
-0.20%
年变化
-0.30%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%