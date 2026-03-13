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FUMB: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

20.08 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FUMB exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.06 and at a high of 20.08.

Follow First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FUMB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FUMB stock price today?

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock is priced at 20.08 today. It trades within 20.06 - 20.08, yesterday's close was 20.06, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of FUMB shows these updates.

Does First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF is currently valued at 20.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.20% and USD. View the chart live to track FUMB movements.

How to buy FUMB stock?

You can buy First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 20.08. Orders are usually placed near 20.08 or 20.38, while 42 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow FUMB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FUMB stock?

Investing in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.98 - 20.21 and current price 20.08. Many compare 0.20% and -0.10% before placing orders at 20.08 or 20.38. Explore the FUMB price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the past year was 20.21. Within 19.98 - 20.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) over the year was 19.98. Comparing it with the current 20.08 and 19.98 - 20.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FUMB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FUMB stock split?

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.06, and -0.20% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
20.06 20.08
Year Range
19.98 20.21
Previous Close
20.06
Open
20.07
Bid
20.08
Ask
20.38
Low
20.06
High
20.08
Volume
42
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
0.20%
6 Months Change
-0.10%
Year Change
-0.20%
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