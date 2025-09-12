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FOF: Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock

13.72 USD 0.07 (0.51%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日FOF汇率已更改-0.51%。当日，交易品种以低点13.64和高点13.81进行交易。

关注Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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FOF新闻

常见问题解答

FOF股票今天的价格是多少？

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock股票今天的定价为13.72。它在13.64 - 13.81范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为13.79，交易量达到96。FOF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock股票是否支付股息？

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock目前的价值为13.72。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注5.21%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FOF走势。

如何购买FOF股票？

您可以以13.72的当前价格购买Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock股票。订单通常设置在13.72或14.02附近，而96和-0.51%显示市场活动。立即关注FOF的实时图表更新。

如何投资FOF股票？

投资Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock需要考虑年度范围12.50 - 15.04和当前价格13.72。许多人在以13.72或14.02下订单之前，会比较1.25%和。实时查看FOF价格图表，了解每日变化。

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock的最高价格是15.04。在12.50 - 15.04内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock的绩效。

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock股票的最低价格是多少？

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock（FOF）的最低价格为12.50。将其与当前的13.72和12.50 - 15.04进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FOF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

FOF股票是什么时候拆分的？

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、13.79和5.21%中可见。

日范围
13.64 13.81
年范围
12.50 15.04
前一天收盘价
13.79
开盘价
13.79
卖价
13.72
买价
14.02
最低价
13.64
最高价
13.81
交易量
96
日变化
-0.51%
月变化
1.25%
6个月变化
-4.92%
年变化
5.21%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%