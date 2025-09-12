FOF: Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock
今日FOF汇率已更改-0.51%。当日，交易品种以低点13.64和高点13.81进行交易。
关注Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FOF新闻
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- Wall Street Week Ahead
- 'Stayin' Alive' In 2026, With Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF)
- Book Review: A Dollar For Fifty Cents
- BTX: Structural Flaws Cause Underperformance Against Peers (NYSE:BTX)
- CEFS: Activist Investor-Driven Fund Of Funds (BATS:CEFS)
- FOF: Monthly Income With Solid Total Return (NYSE:FOF)
- Best High Yield Income Funds From Cohen & Steers
- Model Portfolio For Income, October 2025
- FOF CEF: High Quality Buy-And-Hold Income Fund (NYSE:FOF)
常见问题解答
FOF股票今天的价格是多少？
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock股票今天的定价为13.72。它在13.64 - 13.81范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为13.79，交易量达到96。FOF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock股票是否支付股息？
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock目前的价值为13.72。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注5.21%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FOF走势。
如何购买FOF股票？
您可以以13.72的当前价格购买Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock股票。订单通常设置在13.72或14.02附近，而96和-0.51%显示市场活动。立即关注FOF的实时图表更新。
如何投资FOF股票？
投资Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock需要考虑年度范围12.50 - 15.04和当前价格13.72。许多人在以13.72或14.02下订单之前，会比较1.25%和。实时查看FOF价格图表，了解每日变化。
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock的最高价格是15.04。在12.50 - 15.04内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock的绩效。
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock股票的最低价格是多少？
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock（FOF）的最低价格为12.50。将其与当前的13.72和12.50 - 15.04进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FOF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
FOF股票是什么时候拆分的？
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、13.79和5.21%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.79
- 开盘价
- 13.79
- 卖价
- 13.72
- 买价
- 14.02
- 最低价
- 13.64
- 最高价
- 13.81
- 交易量
- 96
- 日变化
- -0.51%
- 月变化
- 1.25%
- 6个月变化
- -4.92%
- 年变化
- 5.21%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%