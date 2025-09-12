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FOF: Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock
FOF exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.62 and at a high of 13.69.
Follow Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FOF News
- RIV CEF: A Good Diversifier For A Portfolio
- Monthly Income Funds From Cohen & Steers (June Update)
- CEFS: Outperforms Funds Of Closed End Funds (BATS:CEFS)
- FOF: Buy For Risk Distribution, Not For Protection (NYSE:FOF)
- How I Would Build A Near-Perfect 8%-Yielding Retirement Portfolio Right Now
- CEF Market Weekly Review: GAB Restrikes Its Rights Offering
- EVT: This Fund Could Work Well For An Income Investor Seeking Diversification (NYSE:EVT)
- Why Your Dividend Strategy Is Likely Failing You (And What To Do Instead)
- The S&P 500's Most Dangerous Retirement Flaw Nobody Is Talking About
- High-Yield Wreck Your Retirement? Here Is Your Path To Recovery
- My Ultimate Strategy For High Income And Market-Beating Returns
- Undercovered Dozen: POET Technologies, Pan American Silver, MercadoLibre, AT&T And More
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- 'Stayin' Alive' In 2026, With Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF)
- Book Review: A Dollar For Fifty Cents
- BTX: Structural Flaws Cause Underperformance Against Peers (NYSE:BTX)
- CEFS: Activist Investor-Driven Fund Of Funds (BATS:CEFS)
- FOF: Monthly Income With Solid Total Return (NYSE:FOF)
- Best High Yield Income Funds From Cohen & Steers
- Model Portfolio For Income, October 2025
- FOF CEF: High Quality Buy-And-Hold Income Fund (NYSE:FOF)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FOF stock price today?
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock is priced at 13.67 today. It trades within 13.62 - 13.69, yesterday's close was 13.56, and trading volume reached 63. The live price chart of FOF shows these updates.
Does Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock pay dividends?
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock is currently valued at 13.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.83% and USD. View the chart live to track FOF movements.
How to buy FOF stock?
You can buy Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock shares at the current price of 13.67. Orders are usually placed near 13.67 or 13.97, while 63 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow FOF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FOF stock?
Investing in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock involves considering the yearly range 12.50 - 15.04 and current price 13.67. Many compare 0.89% and -5.27% before placing orders at 13.67 or 13.97. Explore the FOF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock in the past year was 15.04. Within 12.50 - 15.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock performance using the live chart.
What are Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock (FOF) over the year was 12.50. Comparing it with the current 13.67 and 12.50 - 15.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FOF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FOF stock split?
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.56, and 4.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.56
- Open
- 13.66
- Bid
- 13.67
- Ask
- 13.97
- Low
- 13.62
- High
- 13.69
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 0.81%
- Month Change
- 0.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.27%
- Year Change
- 4.83%