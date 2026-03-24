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FLMI: Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

24.73 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日FLMI汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点24.70和高点24.79进行交易。

关注Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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FLMI新闻

常见问题解答

FLMI股票今天的价格是多少？

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF股票今天的定价为24.73。它在24.70 - 24.79范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为24.71，交易量达到540。FLMI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF目前的价值为24.73。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.61%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FLMI走势。

如何购买FLMI股票？

您可以以24.73的当前价格购买Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在24.73或25.03附近，而540和-0.24%显示市场活动。立即关注FLMI的实时图表更新。

如何投资FLMI股票？

投资Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围24.05 - 25.45和当前价格24.73。许多人在以24.73或25.03下订单之前，会比较0.32%和。实时查看FLMI价格图表，了解每日变化。

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF的最高价格是25.45。在24.05 - 25.45内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF的绩效。

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF（FLMI）的最低价格为24.05。将其与当前的24.73和24.05 - 25.45进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FLMI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

FLMI股票是什么时候拆分的？

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、24.71和2.61%中可见。

日范围
24.70 24.79
年范围
24.05 25.45
前一天收盘价
24.71
开盘价
24.79
卖价
24.73
买价
25.03
最低价
24.70
最高价
24.79
交易量
540
日变化
0.08%
月变化
0.32%
6个月变化
-2.52%
年变化
2.61%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%