- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLMI: Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF
FLMI exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.68 and at a high of 24.73.
Follow Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLMI News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- FLMI: Not Too Much Signs Of Stress, But Inflation Coming Back (NYSEARCA:FLMI)
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLMI stock price today?
Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.72 today. It trades within 24.68 - 24.73, yesterday's close was 24.64, and trading volume reached 836. The live price chart of FLMI shows these updates.
Does Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.57% and USD. View the chart live to track FLMI movements.
How to buy FLMI stock?
You can buy Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.72. Orders are usually placed near 24.72 or 25.02, while 836 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow FLMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLMI stock?
Investing in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.05 - 25.45 and current price 24.72. Many compare 0.28% and -2.56% before placing orders at 24.72 or 25.02. Explore the FLMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 25.45. Within 24.05 - 25.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) over the year was 24.05. Comparing it with the current 24.72 and 24.05 - 25.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLMI stock split?
Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.64, and 2.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.64
- Open
- 24.68
- Bid
- 24.72
- Ask
- 25.02
- Low
- 24.68
- High
- 24.73
- Volume
- 836
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.56%
- Year Change
- 2.57%