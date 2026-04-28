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FFIU: UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF

21.52 USD 0.09 (0.42%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日FFIU汇率已更改0.42%。当日，交易品种以低点21.48和高点21.52进行交易。

关注UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FFIU新闻

常见问题解答

FFIU股票今天的价格是多少？

UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF股票今天的定价为21.52。它在21.48 - 21.52范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为21.43，交易量达到2。FFIU的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF股票是否支付股息？

UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF目前的价值为21.52。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-2.00%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FFIU走势。

如何购买FFIU股票？

您可以以21.52的当前价格购买UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF股票。订单通常设置在21.52或21.82附近，而2和0.19%显示市场活动。立即关注FFIU的实时图表更新。

如何投资FFIU股票？

投资UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF需要考虑年度范围21.31 - 23.11和当前价格21.52。许多人在以21.52或21.82下订单之前，会比较-0.14%和。实时查看FFIU价格图表，了解每日变化。

UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF的最高价格是23.11。在21.31 - 23.11内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF的绩效。

UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF（FFIU）的最低价格为21.31。将其与当前的21.52和21.31 - 23.11进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FFIU在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

FFIU股票是什么时候拆分的？

UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、21.43和-2.00%中可见。

日范围
21.48 21.52
年范围
21.31 23.11
前一天收盘价
21.43
开盘价
21.48
卖价
21.52
买价
21.82
最低价
21.48
最高价
21.52
交易量
2
日变化
0.42%
月变化
-0.14%
6个月变化
-3.97%
年变化
-2.00%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%