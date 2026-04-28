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FFIU: UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF

21.52 USD 0.09 (0.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FFIU exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.48 and at a high of 21.52.

Follow UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FFIU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FFIU stock price today?

UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 21.52 today. It trades within 21.48 - 21.52, yesterday's close was 21.43, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FFIU shows these updates.

Does UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?

UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 21.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.00% and USD. View the chart live to track FFIU movements.

How to buy FFIU stock?

You can buy UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.52. Orders are usually placed near 21.52 or 21.82, while 2 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow FFIU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FFIU stock?

Investing in UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.31 - 23.11 and current price 21.52. Many compare -0.14% and -3.97% before placing orders at 21.52 or 21.82. Explore the FFIU price chart live with daily changes.

What are UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 23.11. Within 21.31 - 23.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF (FFIU) over the year was 21.31. Comparing it with the current 21.52 and 21.31 - 23.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFIU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FFIU stock split?

UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.43, and -2.00% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.48 21.52
Year Range
21.31 23.11
Previous Close
21.43
Open
21.48
Bid
21.52
Ask
21.82
Low
21.48
High
21.52
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.42%
Month Change
-0.14%
6 Months Change
-3.97%
Year Change
-2.00%
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