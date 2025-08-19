FFC: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp
今日FFC汇率已更改-0.61%。当日，交易品种以低点16.17和高点16.34进行交易。
关注Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FFC新闻
- Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 2, 2026
- PFD Vs. DFP: Similar CEFs But Different Results (NYSE:PFD)
- FFC CEF: Fully Covered Distribution And Rate Hikes Priced In (NYSE:FFC)
- HPI CEF: Fiscal Dominance Could Challenge Ability To Deliver Attractive Real Returns
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Muni And Loan CEF Incomes Diverge
- How To Invest $100,000 Today: 5 Strategies For Success
- FFC: Can Capitalize From Efficiency Of Banking In The Future But Not Yet (NYSE:FFC)
- CSPF: Attractive New Active Preferred Equity ETF From Cohen (NYSEARCA:CSPF)
- FFC Vs. DFP: Sell The First, Buy The Second (NYSE:FFC)
- PFD: The Risks Here Could Be Greater Than Believed (NYSE:PFD)
- LDP Should Outperform Preferred Stock ETFs If The Fed Keeps Cutting
- DFP: Attractive Valuation And Sustainable Payouts (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:DFP)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- FFC: High Leverage Limits Appeal, Despite Recent Interest Rate Cut
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- PTA: Long Duration Could Weigh On Real Returns (NYSE:PTA)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
常见问题解答
FFC股票今天的价格是多少？
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp股票今天的定价为16.20。它在16.17 - 16.34范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为16.30，交易量达到143。FFC的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp股票是否支付股息？
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp目前的价值为16.20。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.37%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FFC走势。
如何购买FFC股票？
您可以以16.20的当前价格购买Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp股票。订单通常设置在16.20或16.50附近，而143和-0.37%显示市场活动。立即关注FFC的实时图表更新。
如何投资FFC股票？
投资Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp需要考虑年度范围14.98 - 16.99和当前价格16.20。许多人在以16.20或16.50下订单之前，会比较0.06%和。实时查看FFC价格图表，了解每日变化。
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp的最高价格是16.99。在14.98 - 16.99内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp的绩效。
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp股票的最低价格是多少？
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp（FFC）的最低价格为14.98。将其与当前的16.20和14.98 - 16.99进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FFC在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
FFC股票是什么时候拆分的？
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、16.30和0.37%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.30
- 开盘价
- 16.26
- 卖价
- 16.20
- 买价
- 16.50
- 最低价
- 16.17
- 最高价
- 16.34
- 交易量
- 143
- 日变化
- -0.61%
- 月变化
- 0.06%
- 6个月变化
- -2.23%
- 年变化
- 0.37%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%