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FFC: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp

16.20 USD 0.10 (0.61%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日FFC汇率已更改-0.61%。当日，交易品种以低点16.17和高点16.34进行交易。

关注Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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FFC新闻

常见问题解答

FFC股票今天的价格是多少？

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp股票今天的定价为16.20。它在16.17 - 16.34范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为16.30，交易量达到143。FFC的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp股票是否支付股息？

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp目前的价值为16.20。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.37%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FFC走势。

如何购买FFC股票？

您可以以16.20的当前价格购买Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp股票。订单通常设置在16.20或16.50附近，而143和-0.37%显示市场活动。立即关注FFC的实时图表更新。

如何投资FFC股票？

投资Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp需要考虑年度范围14.98 - 16.99和当前价格16.20。许多人在以16.20或16.50下订单之前，会比较0.06%和。实时查看FFC价格图表，了解每日变化。

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp的最高价格是16.99。在14.98 - 16.99内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp的绩效。

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp股票的最低价格是多少？

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp（FFC）的最低价格为14.98。将其与当前的16.20和14.98 - 16.99进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FFC在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

FFC股票是什么时候拆分的？

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、16.30和0.37%中可见。

日范围
16.17 16.34
年范围
14.98 16.99
前一天收盘价
16.30
开盘价
16.26
卖价
16.20
买价
16.50
最低价
16.17
最高价
16.34
交易量
143
日变化
-0.61%
月变化
0.06%
6个月变化
-2.23%
年变化
0.37%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%