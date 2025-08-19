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FFC: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp
FFC exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.13 and at a high of 16.25.
Follow Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FFC News
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- HPI CEF: Fiscal Dominance Could Challenge Ability To Deliver Attractive Real Returns
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Muni And Loan CEF Incomes Diverge
- How To Invest $100,000 Today: 5 Strategies For Success
- FFC: Can Capitalize From Efficiency Of Banking In The Future But Not Yet (NYSE:FFC)
- CSPF: Attractive New Active Preferred Equity ETF From Cohen (NYSEARCA:CSPF)
- FFC Vs. DFP: Sell The First, Buy The Second (NYSE:FFC)
- PFD: The Risks Here Could Be Greater Than Believed (NYSE:PFD)
- LDP Should Outperform Preferred Stock ETFs If The Fed Keeps Cutting
- DFP: Attractive Valuation And Sustainable Payouts (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:DFP)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- FFC: High Leverage Limits Appeal, Despite Recent Interest Rate Cut
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- PTA: Long Duration Could Weigh On Real Returns (NYSE:PTA)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FFC stock price today?
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp stock is priced at 16.25 today. It trades within 16.13 - 16.25, yesterday's close was 16.12, and trading volume reached 101. The live price chart of FFC shows these updates.
Does Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp stock pay dividends?
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp is currently valued at 16.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.68% and USD. View the chart live to track FFC movements.
How to buy FFC stock?
You can buy Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp shares at the current price of 16.25. Orders are usually placed near 16.25 or 16.55, while 101 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow FFC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FFC stock?
Investing in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp involves considering the yearly range 14.98 - 16.99 and current price 16.25. Many compare 0.37% and -1.93% before placing orders at 16.25 or 16.55. Explore the FFC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp in the past year was 16.99. Within 14.98 - 16.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp performance using the live chart.
What are Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp (FFC) over the year was 14.98. Comparing it with the current 16.25 and 14.98 - 16.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FFC stock split?
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.12, and 0.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.12
- Open
- 16.18
- Bid
- 16.25
- Ask
- 16.55
- Low
- 16.13
- High
- 16.25
- Volume
- 101
- Daily Change
- 0.81%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.93%
- Year Change
- 0.68%