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FFC: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp

16.25 USD 0.13 (0.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FFC exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.13 and at a high of 16.25.

Follow Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FFC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FFC stock price today?

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp stock is priced at 16.25 today. It trades within 16.13 - 16.25, yesterday's close was 16.12, and trading volume reached 101. The live price chart of FFC shows these updates.

Does Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp stock pay dividends?

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp is currently valued at 16.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.68% and USD. View the chart live to track FFC movements.

How to buy FFC stock?

You can buy Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp shares at the current price of 16.25. Orders are usually placed near 16.25 or 16.55, while 101 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow FFC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FFC stock?

Investing in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp involves considering the yearly range 14.98 - 16.99 and current price 16.25. Many compare 0.37% and -1.93% before placing orders at 16.25 or 16.55. Explore the FFC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp stock highest prices?

The highest price of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp in the past year was 16.99. Within 14.98 - 16.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp performance using the live chart.

What are Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp (FFC) over the year was 14.98. Comparing it with the current 16.25 and 14.98 - 16.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FFC stock split?

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.12, and 0.68% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
16.13 16.25
Year Range
14.98 16.99
Previous Close
16.12
Open
16.18
Bid
16.25
Ask
16.55
Low
16.13
High
16.25
Volume
101
Daily Change
0.81%
Month Change
0.37%
6 Months Change
-1.93%
Year Change
0.68%
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