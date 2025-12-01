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FDIG: Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

40.71 USD 0.19 (0.47%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日FDIG汇率已更改0.47%。当日，交易品种以低点40.61和高点41.55进行交易。

关注Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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FDIG新闻

常见问题解答

FDIG股票今天的价格是多少？

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF股票今天的定价为40.71。它在40.61 - 41.55范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为40.52，交易量达到43。FDIG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF股票是否支付股息？

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF目前的价值为40.71。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.67%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FDIG走势。

如何购买FDIG股票？

您可以以40.71的当前价格购买Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF股票。订单通常设置在40.71或41.01附近，而43和-1.07%显示市场活动。立即关注FDIG的实时图表更新。

如何投资FDIG股票？

投资Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF需要考虑年度范围30.68 - 60.18和当前价格40.71。许多人在以40.71或41.01下订单之前，会比较-0.34%和。实时查看FDIG价格图表，了解每日变化。

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF的最高价格是60.18。在30.68 - 60.18内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF的绩效。

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF（FDIG）的最低价格为30.68。将其与当前的40.71和30.68 - 60.18进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FDIG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

FDIG股票是什么时候拆分的？

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、40.52和2.67%中可见。

日范围
40.61 41.55
年范围
30.68 60.18
前一天收盘价
40.52
开盘价
41.15
卖价
40.71
买价
41.01
最低价
40.61
最高价
41.55
交易量
43
日变化
0.47%
月变化
-0.34%
6个月变化
17.56%
年变化
2.67%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%