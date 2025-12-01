FDIG: Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF
今日FDIG汇率已更改0.47%。当日，交易品种以低点40.61和高点41.55进行交易。
关注Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDIG新闻
- Tokenization Next Evolution Global Financial Market Infrastructure? Goldstein, BlackRock
- As Asset Managers Exit Crypto, The Music May Be Stopping For Many Cryptocurrencies
- Markets Weekly Outlook: The Kevin Warsh Repricing And Inflation Points
- Market Brief: Will The SpaceX IPO Pop The U.S. Stock Bubble?
- ETFs in Spotlight as Coinbase Shares Slip Post Q1 Earnings Miss
- Cryptoassets At A Crossroads: Volatility, Adoption, And Changing Investor Perspectives
- Whale's Insight: A Macro-Driven Market With No Safe Haven, And No End To Volatility
- Finding Your 'Perfect' Portfolio In The Age Of AI
- With Money Leaving Tech, How Should You Diversify?
- Whale's Methodology: Investing Through The Lens Of Volatility (II)
- ETFs in Spotlight as Coinbase Lags Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates
- Bitcoin’s Evolving Institutional Role
- Risk Trade Poised To Follow Crypto’s Lead
- Whale's Insight: Policy Uncertainty Triggers Cross Asset Repricing
- Bitcoin Breaks $80,000; Altcoins Suffer - BTC, ETH And SOL Outlook
- Whale's Market Outlook 2026: Crypto Majors, Perp DEXs, And Prediction Markets
- Whale's Tracking - Reassessment
- Whale's Tradingview: How To Trade In 2026? (Part 2)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum And Solana Rebound Strongly To Start 2026 - Crypto Overview
- VanEck Mid-December 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Tech Fears Subside As Dovish Fed Expectations Return
- Navigating Fed Monetary Policy Uncertainty And The Markets
- 2026 Global Outlook: Pushing Limits
- Whale's Insight: A Quiet Week With Currents Beneath
常见问题解答
FDIG股票今天的价格是多少？
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF股票今天的定价为40.71。它在40.61 - 41.55范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为40.52，交易量达到43。FDIG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF股票是否支付股息？
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF目前的价值为40.71。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.67%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FDIG走势。
如何购买FDIG股票？
您可以以40.71的当前价格购买Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF股票。订单通常设置在40.71或41.01附近，而43和-1.07%显示市场活动。立即关注FDIG的实时图表更新。
如何投资FDIG股票？
投资Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF需要考虑年度范围30.68 - 60.18和当前价格40.71。许多人在以40.71或41.01下订单之前，会比较-0.34%和。实时查看FDIG价格图表，了解每日变化。
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF的最高价格是60.18。在30.68 - 60.18内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF的绩效。
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF（FDIG）的最低价格为30.68。将其与当前的40.71和30.68 - 60.18进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FDIG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
FDIG股票是什么时候拆分的？
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、40.52和2.67%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 40.52
- 开盘价
- 41.15
- 卖价
- 40.71
- 买价
- 41.01
- 最低价
- 40.61
- 最高价
- 41.55
- 交易量
- 43
- 日变化
- 0.47%
- 月变化
- -0.34%
- 6个月变化
- 17.56%
- 年变化
- 2.67%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%