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FDIG: Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF
FDIG exchange rate has changed by -1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.95 and at a high of 41.95.
Follow Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDIG News
- Tokenization Next Evolution Global Financial Market Infrastructure? Goldstein, BlackRock
- As Asset Managers Exit Crypto, The Music May Be Stopping For Many Cryptocurrencies
- Markets Weekly Outlook: The Kevin Warsh Repricing And Inflation Points
- Market Brief: Will The SpaceX IPO Pop The U.S. Stock Bubble?
- ETFs in Spotlight as Coinbase Shares Slip Post Q1 Earnings Miss
- Cryptoassets At A Crossroads: Volatility, Adoption, And Changing Investor Perspectives
- Whale's Insight: A Macro-Driven Market With No Safe Haven, And No End To Volatility
- Finding Your 'Perfect' Portfolio In The Age Of AI
- With Money Leaving Tech, How Should You Diversify?
- Whale's Methodology: Investing Through The Lens Of Volatility (II)
- ETFs in Spotlight as Coinbase Lags Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates
- Bitcoin’s Evolving Institutional Role
- Risk Trade Poised To Follow Crypto’s Lead
- Whale's Insight: Policy Uncertainty Triggers Cross Asset Repricing
- Bitcoin Breaks $80,000; Altcoins Suffer - BTC, ETH And SOL Outlook
- Whale's Market Outlook 2026: Crypto Majors, Perp DEXs, And Prediction Markets
- Whale's Tracking - Reassessment
- Whale's Tradingview: How To Trade In 2026? (Part 2)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum And Solana Rebound Strongly To Start 2026 - Crypto Overview
- VanEck Mid-December 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Tech Fears Subside As Dovish Fed Expectations Return
- Navigating Fed Monetary Policy Uncertainty And The Markets
- 2026 Global Outlook: Pushing Limits
- Whale's Insight: A Quiet Week With Currents Beneath
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDIG stock price today?
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock is priced at 41.16 today. It trades within 40.95 - 41.95, yesterday's close was 41.78, and trading volume reached 96. The live price chart of FDIG shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF is currently valued at 41.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.81% and USD. View the chart live to track FDIG movements.
How to buy FDIG stock?
You can buy Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF shares at the current price of 41.16. Orders are usually placed near 41.16 or 41.46, while 96 and -1.88% show market activity. Follow FDIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDIG stock?
Investing in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.68 - 60.18 and current price 41.16. Many compare 0.76% and 18.86% before placing orders at 41.16 or 41.46. Explore the FDIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the past year was 60.18. Within 30.68 - 60.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) over the year was 30.68. Comparing it with the current 41.16 and 30.68 - 60.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDIG stock split?
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.78, and 3.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.78
- Open
- 41.95
- Bid
- 41.16
- Ask
- 41.46
- Low
- 40.95
- High
- 41.95
- Volume
- 96
- Daily Change
- -1.48%
- Month Change
- 0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.86%
- Year Change
- 3.81%