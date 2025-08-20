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CCIF: Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest

2.80 USD 0.07 (2.56%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日CCIF汇率已更改2.56%。当日，交易品种以低点2.74和高点2.80进行交易。

关注Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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CCIF新闻

常见问题解答

CCIF股票今天的价格是多少？

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为2.80。它在2.74 - 2.80范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为2.73，交易量达到71。CCIF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为2.80。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-51.39%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CCIF走势。

如何购买CCIF股票？

您可以以2.80的当前价格购买Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在2.80或3.10附近，而71和2.19%显示市场活动。立即关注CCIF的实时图表更新。

如何投资CCIF股票？

投资Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围2.57 - 5.95和当前价格2.80。许多人在以2.80或3.10下订单之前，会比较-1.06%和。实时查看CCIF价格图表，了解每日变化。

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是5.95。在2.57 - 5.95内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest（CCIF）的最低价格为2.57。将其与当前的2.80和2.57 - 5.95进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CCIF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

CCIF股票是什么时候拆分的？

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、2.73和-51.39%中可见。

日范围
2.74 2.80
年范围
2.57 5.95
前一天收盘价
2.73
开盘价
2.74
卖价
2.80
买价
3.10
最低价
2.74
最高价
2.80
交易量
71
日变化
2.56%
月变化
-1.06%
6个月变化
-16.67%
年变化
-51.39%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%