CCIF: Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest
今日CCIF汇率已更改2.56%。当日，交易品种以低点2.74和高点2.80进行交易。
关注Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCIF新闻
- XFLT: Why A 23% NAV Discount Is Barely Enough To Warrant An Upgrade
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CCIF) 2026-05-20
- CEF Market Weekly Review: The Key Factors Driving NII
- Examining Historical CLO Equity Returns With ECC (NYSE:ECC)
- Carlyle Credit Income 2026年第一季度:再融资降低成本,维持20%收益率
- VVR: Avoid This Floating-Rate Fund For The Time Being (NYSE:VVR)
- OFS And Carlyle: 2 CLO CEFs In Danger Of Distribution Cuts, But Consider OCCI's Preferreds
- CCIF: NAV Erosion Is Likely To Continue (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:CCIF)
- FRA ETF: Avoid This High-Yielding Fund Until It Cuts The Distribution
- SPMC: Caught In The CLO Credit Cycle Conundrum (NYSE:SPMC)
- JQC: Distribution Under Pressure And 2026 Fed Policy Will Make It Worse (NYSE:JQC)
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CCIF) 2025-11-19
- CCID: A 7.375% Term Preferred IPO From Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF)
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, October 2025 (NYSE:DTE)
- Dry-Powder Options To Replace XLFT.PR.A Redemption
- 嘉能可信贷收益基金股价在优先股发行定价后下跌
- 嘉里信贷收益基金定价2940万美元优先股发行
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock falls after pricing preferred share offering
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund prices $29.4 million preferred shares offering
- Watch Out, CCIA Is Getting Called (NYSE:CCIA)
- CCIF: Discounted Valuation Still Doesn't Justify A Buy (NYSE:CCIF)
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CCIF)
常见问题解答
CCIF股票今天的价格是多少？
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为2.80。它在2.74 - 2.80范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为2.73，交易量达到71。CCIF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为2.80。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-51.39%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CCIF走势。
如何购买CCIF股票？
您可以以2.80的当前价格购买Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在2.80或3.10附近，而71和2.19%显示市场活动。立即关注CCIF的实时图表更新。
如何投资CCIF股票？
投资Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围2.57 - 5.95和当前价格2.80。许多人在以2.80或3.10下订单之前，会比较-1.06%和。实时查看CCIF价格图表，了解每日变化。
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是5.95。在2.57 - 5.95内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest（CCIF）的最低价格为2.57。将其与当前的2.80和2.57 - 5.95进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CCIF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
CCIF股票是什么时候拆分的？
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、2.73和-51.39%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.73
- 开盘价
- 2.74
- 卖价
- 2.80
- 买价
- 3.10
- 最低价
- 2.74
- 最高价
- 2.80
- 交易量
- 71
- 日变化
- 2.56%
- 月变化
- -1.06%
- 6个月变化
- -16.67%
- 年变化
- -51.39%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%