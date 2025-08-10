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CCIF: Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest
CCIF exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.80 and at a high of 2.86.
Follow Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCIF News
- XFLT: Why A 23% NAV Discount Is Barely Enough To Warrant An Upgrade
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CCIF) 2026-05-20
- CEF Market Weekly Review: The Key Factors Driving NII
- Examining Historical CLO Equity Returns With ECC (NYSE:ECC)
- VVR: Avoid This Floating-Rate Fund For The Time Being (NYSE:VVR)
- OFS And Carlyle: 2 CLO CEFs In Danger Of Distribution Cuts, But Consider OCCI's Preferreds
- CCIF: NAV Erosion Is Likely To Continue (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:CCIF)
- FRA ETF: Avoid This High-Yielding Fund Until It Cuts The Distribution
- SPMC: Caught In The CLO Credit Cycle Conundrum (NYSE:SPMC)
- JQC: Distribution Under Pressure And 2026 Fed Policy Will Make It Worse (NYSE:JQC)
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CCIF) 2025-11-19
- CCID: A 7.375% Term Preferred IPO From Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF)
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, October 2025 (NYSE:DTE)
- Dry-Powder Options To Replace XLFT.PR.A Redemption
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock falls after pricing preferred share offering
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund prices $29.4 million preferred shares offering
- Watch Out, CCIA Is Getting Called (NYSE:CCIA)
- CCIF: Discounted Valuation Still Doesn't Justify A Buy (NYSE:CCIF)
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CCIF)
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund Q3 2025 slides: maintains 22% dividend yield amid NAV pressure
- CLO Equity Funds Have Been Beaten Down; That Is The Least Of My Worries
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CCIF stock price today?
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 2.84 today. It trades within 2.80 - 2.86, yesterday's close was 2.81, and trading volume reached 56. The live price chart of CCIF shows these updates.
Does Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 2.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -50.69% and USD. View the chart live to track CCIF movements.
How to buy CCIF stock?
You can buy Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 2.84. Orders are usually placed near 2.84 or 3.14, while 56 and -0.70% show market activity. Follow CCIF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CCIF stock?
Investing in Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 2.57 - 5.95 and current price 2.84. Many compare 0.35% and -15.48% before placing orders at 2.84 or 3.14. Explore the CCIF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 5.95. Within 2.57 - 5.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (CCIF) over the year was 2.57. Comparing it with the current 2.84 and 2.57 - 5.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCIF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CCIF stock split?
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.81, and -50.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.81
- Open
- 2.86
- Bid
- 2.84
- Ask
- 3.14
- Low
- 2.80
- High
- 2.86
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- 1.07%
- Month Change
- 0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.48%
- Year Change
- -50.69%