BUI: BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
今日BUI汇率已更改0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点26.82和高点26.98进行交易。
关注BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BUI新闻
- It Is Wise To Get Cautious Here. Fortunately, There Are Options
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- How To Build A $7,000/Mo Income Using BlackRock's 8% Yielding 32 CEFs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Closed-End Funds: Looking For Infrastructure Opportunities With AI Driving Them Higher
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of March 2026
- 'Sequence Of Returns' Risk - Avoid Turning 'Paper Losses' Into Real Losses
- BUI: Attractive Valuation And Growth Outlook (NYSE:BUI)
- BUI: Recent Correction Looks Like A Buying Opportunity (NYSE:BUI)
- Never Cutters, Part 2: 5 More High Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution
- BUI CEF’s Comeback Setup: Income Today, Tailwinds Tomorrow (NYSE:BUI)
- BUI: Investing In A Growing Energy Market (NYSE:BUI)
- BUI: Reasons For Optimism, But The Current Price Is Too High (NYSE:BUI)
- UTG: A Strong Monthly Income From Utilities (NYSE:UTG)
- 2 Closed-End Funds For Utility Exposure With Monthly Distributions
- Buy And Hold Portfolio For Next 10 Years: Potential $5,500 Monthly Income
- BUI CEF: Great Long-Term Potential But Trades At A Premium (NYSE:BUI)
- UTG: An Excellent Utility Fund For The Long Term, But Too Expensive (NYSE:UTG)
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of July 2025
常见问题解答
BUI股票今天的价格是多少？
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust股票今天的定价为26.89。它在26.82 - 26.98范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为26.83，交易量达到91。BUI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust股票是否支付股息？
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust目前的价值为26.89。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.99%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪BUI走势。
如何购买BUI股票？
您可以以26.89的当前价格购买BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust股票。订单通常设置在26.89或27.19附近，而91和-0.19%显示市场活动。立即关注BUI的实时图表更新。
如何投资BUI股票？
投资BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust需要考虑年度范围24.85 - 30.80和当前价格26.89。许多人在以26.89或27.19下订单之前，会比较-1.54%和。实时查看BUI价格图表，了解每日变化。
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust的最高价格是30.80。在24.85 - 30.80内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust的绩效。
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust股票的最低价格是多少？
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust（BUI）的最低价格为24.85。将其与当前的26.89和24.85 - 30.80进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看BUI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
BUI股票是什么时候拆分的？
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、26.83和-0.99%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.83
- 开盘价
- 26.94
- 卖价
- 26.89
- 买价
- 27.19
- 最低价
- 26.82
- 最高价
- 26.98
- 交易量
- 91
- 日变化
- 0.22%
- 月变化
- -1.54%
- 6个月变化
- -7.44%
- 年变化
- -0.99%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%