报价部分
货币 / BUI
回到股票

BUI: BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

26.89 USD 0.06 (0.22%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日BUI汇率已更改0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点26.82和高点26.98进行交易。

关注BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BUI新闻

常见问题解答

BUI股票今天的价格是多少？

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust股票今天的定价为26.89。它在26.82 - 26.98范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为26.83，交易量达到91。BUI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust股票是否支付股息？

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust目前的价值为26.89。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.99%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪BUI走势。

如何购买BUI股票？

您可以以26.89的当前价格购买BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust股票。订单通常设置在26.89或27.19附近，而91和-0.19%显示市场活动。立即关注BUI的实时图表更新。

如何投资BUI股票？

投资BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust需要考虑年度范围24.85 - 30.80和当前价格26.89。许多人在以26.89或27.19下订单之前，会比较-1.54%和。实时查看BUI价格图表，了解每日变化。

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust的最高价格是30.80。在24.85 - 30.80内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust的绩效。

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust股票的最低价格是多少？

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust（BUI）的最低价格为24.85。将其与当前的26.89和24.85 - 30.80进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看BUI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

BUI股票是什么时候拆分的？

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、26.83和-0.99%中可见。

日范围
26.82 26.98
年范围
24.85 30.80
前一天收盘价
26.83
开盘价
26.94
卖价
26.89
买价
27.19
最低价
26.82
最高价
26.98
交易量
91
日变化
0.22%
月变化
-1.54%
6个月变化
-7.44%
年变化
-0.99%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%