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BUI: BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

26.93 USD 0.07 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BUI exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.23 and at a high of 27.23.

Follow BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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BUI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BUI stock price today?

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock is priced at 26.93 today. It trades within 26.23 - 27.23, yesterday's close was 27.00, and trading volume reached 204. The live price chart of BUI shows these updates.

Does BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock pay dividends?

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is currently valued at 26.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.85% and USD. View the chart live to track BUI movements.

How to buy BUI stock?

You can buy BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares at the current price of 26.93. Orders are usually placed near 26.93 or 27.23, while 204 and -0.48% show market activity. Follow BUI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUI stock?

Investing in BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust involves considering the yearly range 24.85 - 30.80 and current price 26.93. Many compare -1.39% and -7.30% before placing orders at 26.93 or 27.23. Explore the BUI price chart live with daily changes.

What are BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the past year was 30.80. Within 24.85 - 30.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust performance using the live chart.

What are BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) over the year was 24.85. Comparing it with the current 26.93 and 24.85 - 30.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BUI stock split?

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.00, and -0.85% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
26.23 27.23
Year Range
24.85 30.80
Previous Close
27.00
Open
27.06
Bid
26.93
Ask
27.23
Low
26.23
High
27.23
Volume
204
Daily Change
-0.26%
Month Change
-1.39%
6 Months Change
-7.30%
Year Change
-0.85%
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