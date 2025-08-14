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BUI: BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BUI exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.23 and at a high of 27.23.
Follow BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BUI News
- It Is Wise To Get Cautious Here. Fortunately, There Are Options
- Waiting On Social Security? This Portfolio Could Generate $128,000 A Year
- How To Build A $7,000/Mo Income Using BlackRock's 8% Yielding 32 CEFs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Closed-End Funds: Looking For Infrastructure Opportunities With AI Driving Them Higher
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of March 2026
- 'Sequence Of Returns' Risk - Avoid Turning 'Paper Losses' Into Real Losses
- BUI: Attractive Valuation And Growth Outlook (NYSE:BUI)
- BUI: Recent Correction Looks Like A Buying Opportunity (NYSE:BUI)
- Never Cutters, Part 2: 5 More High Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution
- BUI CEF’s Comeback Setup: Income Today, Tailwinds Tomorrow (NYSE:BUI)
- BUI: Investing In A Growing Energy Market (NYSE:BUI)
- BUI: Reasons For Optimism, But The Current Price Is Too High (NYSE:BUI)
- UTG: A Strong Monthly Income From Utilities (NYSE:UTG)
- 2 Closed-End Funds For Utility Exposure With Monthly Distributions
- Buy And Hold Portfolio For Next 10 Years: Potential $5,500 Monthly Income
- BUI CEF: Great Long-Term Potential But Trades At A Premium (NYSE:BUI)
- UTG: An Excellent Utility Fund For The Long Term, But Too Expensive (NYSE:UTG)
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of July 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BUI stock price today?
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock is priced at 26.93 today. It trades within 26.23 - 27.23, yesterday's close was 27.00, and trading volume reached 204. The live price chart of BUI shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is currently valued at 26.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.85% and USD. View the chart live to track BUI movements.
How to buy BUI stock?
You can buy BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares at the current price of 26.93. Orders are usually placed near 26.93 or 27.23, while 204 and -0.48% show market activity. Follow BUI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BUI stock?
Investing in BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust involves considering the yearly range 24.85 - 30.80 and current price 26.93. Many compare -1.39% and -7.30% before placing orders at 26.93 or 27.23. Explore the BUI price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the past year was 30.80. Within 24.85 - 30.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) over the year was 24.85. Comparing it with the current 26.93 and 24.85 - 30.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BUI stock split?
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.00, and -0.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.00
- Open
- 27.06
- Bid
- 26.93
- Ask
- 27.23
- Low
- 26.23
- High
- 27.23
- Volume
- 204
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- -1.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.30%
- Year Change
- -0.85%