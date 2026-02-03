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BST: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest

49.29 USD 0.15 (0.31%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日BST汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点49.08和高点49.49进行交易。

关注BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BST新闻

常见问题解答

BST股票今天的价格是多少？

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为49.29。它在49.08 - 49.49范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为49.14，交易量达到172。BST的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为49.29。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注25.10%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪BST走势。

如何购买BST股票？

您可以以49.29的当前价格购买BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在49.29或49.59附近，而172和0.06%显示市场活动。立即关注BST的实时图表更新。

如何投资BST股票？

投资BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围34.86 - 51.30和当前价格49.29。许多人在以49.29或49.59下订单之前，会比较6.18%和。实时查看BST价格图表，了解每日变化。

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是51.30。在34.86 - 51.30内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest（BST）的最低价格为34.86。将其与当前的49.29和34.86 - 51.30进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看BST在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

BST股票是什么时候拆分的？

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、49.14和25.10%中可见。

日范围
49.08 49.49
年范围
34.86 51.30
前一天收盘价
49.14
开盘价
49.26
卖价
49.29
买价
49.59
最低价
49.08
最高价
49.49
交易量
172
日变化
0.31%
月变化
6.18%
6个月变化
24.44%
年变化
25.10%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%