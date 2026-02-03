BST: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest
今日BST汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点49.08和高点49.49进行交易。
关注BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BST新闻
- Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 2, 2026
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 283: $28,300 Allocated $3,189.48 In Projected Dividends
- AEF: Strong Results, Still Trading At A Deep Discount, But I'll Pass (NYSE:AEF)
- TDV: An AI-Driven Dividend Growth ETF Emerges (BATS:TDV)
- My Income Portfolio–Boosting Returns
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 279:$27,900 Allocated, $3,136.31 In Projected Dividends
- BST: Anthropic IPO And Large Dividend Boost Ahead (NYSE:BST)
- BST: 6% Yield On Tech Assets, 11% Discount (NYSE:BST)
- Mega Dividends And Growth: Win Big With Up To 11% Yield
- My Income Portfolio - Looking For Dividends
- Dividend Income Update Q1 2026
- Waiting On Social Security? This Portfolio Could Generate $128,000 A Year
- Dividend Income Update Q2, Q3, Q4 2025
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 270: $27,000 Allocated, $2,987 In Projected Dividends
- 2 Closed-End Funds At Discounted Bargains
- How To Build A $7,000/Mo Income Using BlackRock's 8% Yielding 32 CEFs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- How To Find Funds That Beat The S&P 500 For Retirement
- BST: Stuck Between QQQ And SOXX, Delivering Neither (NYSE:BST)
- Never Cutters, Part 2: 5 More High Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution
- My Income Portfolio - The Land Of Toys
- 贝莱德科学与技术信托基金：Kim Tony购入价值91.9万美元股份
- BlackRock Science & Technology Trust: Kim Tony buys $919k in shares
- My Top 8 Tech Picks For Income Amid The AI Correction (NYSE:IBM)
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 257: $25,700 Allocated $2,771.05 In Projected Dividends
常见问题解答
BST股票今天的价格是多少？
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为49.29。它在49.08 - 49.49范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为49.14，交易量达到172。BST的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为49.29。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注25.10%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪BST走势。
如何购买BST股票？
您可以以49.29的当前价格购买BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在49.29或49.59附近，而172和0.06%显示市场活动。立即关注BST的实时图表更新。
如何投资BST股票？
投资BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围34.86 - 51.30和当前价格49.29。许多人在以49.29或49.59下订单之前，会比较6.18%和。实时查看BST价格图表，了解每日变化。
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是51.30。在34.86 - 51.30内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest（BST）的最低价格为34.86。将其与当前的49.29和34.86 - 51.30进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看BST在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
BST股票是什么时候拆分的？
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、49.14和25.10%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 49.14
- 开盘价
- 49.26
- 卖价
- 49.29
- 买价
- 49.59
- 最低价
- 49.08
- 最高价
- 49.49
- 交易量
- 172
- 日变化
- 0.31%
- 月变化
- 6.18%
- 6个月变化
- 24.44%
- 年变化
- 25.10%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%