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BST: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest
BST exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.42 and at a high of 49.20.
Follow BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BST News
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 283: $28,300 Allocated $3,189.48 In Projected Dividends
- AEF: Strong Results, Still Trading At A Deep Discount, But I'll Pass (NYSE:AEF)
- TDV: An AI-Driven Dividend Growth ETF Emerges (BATS:TDV)
- My Income Portfolio–Boosting Returns
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 279:$27,900 Allocated, $3,136.31 In Projected Dividends
- BST: Anthropic IPO And Large Dividend Boost Ahead (NYSE:BST)
- BST: 6% Yield On Tech Assets, 11% Discount (NYSE:BST)
- Mega Dividends And Growth: Win Big With Up To 11% Yield
- My Income Portfolio - Looking For Dividends
- Dividend Income Update Q1 2026
- Waiting On Social Security? This Portfolio Could Generate $128,000 A Year
- Dividend Income Update Q2, Q3, Q4 2025
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 270: $27,000 Allocated, $2,987 In Projected Dividends
- 2 Closed-End Funds At Discounted Bargains
- How To Build A $7,000/Mo Income Using BlackRock's 8% Yielding 32 CEFs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- How To Find Funds That Beat The S&P 500 For Retirement
- BST: Stuck Between QQQ And SOXX, Delivering Neither (NYSE:BST)
- Never Cutters, Part 2: 5 More High Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution
- My Income Portfolio - The Land Of Toys
- BlackRock Science & Technology Trust: Kim Tony buys $919k in shares
- My Top 8 Tech Picks For Income Amid The AI Correction (NYSE:IBM)
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 257: $25,700 Allocated $2,771.05 In Projected Dividends
- BSTZ: High Growth Potential With Monthly Income, 11% Discount To NAV (NYSE:BSTZ)
- BST: Attractively Valued & Positioned To Participate In The Growth Of AI
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BST stock price today?
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 48.80 today. It trades within 48.42 - 49.20, yesterday's close was 48.35, and trading volume reached 159. The live price chart of BST shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 48.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.86% and USD. View the chart live to track BST movements.
How to buy BST stock?
You can buy BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 48.80. Orders are usually placed near 48.80 or 49.10, while 159 and -0.81% show market activity. Follow BST updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BST stock?
Investing in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 34.86 - 51.30 and current price 48.80. Many compare 5.13% and 23.20% before placing orders at 48.80 or 49.10. Explore the BST price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 51.30. Within 34.86 - 51.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest (BST) over the year was 34.86. Comparing it with the current 48.80 and 34.86 - 51.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BST moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BST stock split?
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.35, and 23.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.35
- Open
- 49.20
- Bid
- 48.80
- Ask
- 49.10
- Low
- 48.42
- High
- 49.20
- Volume
- 159
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 5.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.20%
- Year Change
- 23.86%