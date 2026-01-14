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BST: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest

48.80 USD 0.45 (0.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BST exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.42 and at a high of 49.20.

Follow BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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BST News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BST stock price today?

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 48.80 today. It trades within 48.42 - 49.20, yesterday's close was 48.35, and trading volume reached 159. The live price chart of BST shows these updates.

Does BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 48.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.86% and USD. View the chart live to track BST movements.

How to buy BST stock?

You can buy BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 48.80. Orders are usually placed near 48.80 or 49.10, while 159 and -0.81% show market activity. Follow BST updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BST stock?

Investing in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 34.86 - 51.30 and current price 48.80. Many compare 5.13% and 23.20% before placing orders at 48.80 or 49.10. Explore the BST price chart live with daily changes.

What are BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?

The highest price of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 51.30. Within 34.86 - 51.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest (BST) over the year was 34.86. Comparing it with the current 48.80 and 34.86 - 51.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BST moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BST stock split?

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.35, and 23.86% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
48.42 49.20
Year Range
34.86 51.30
Previous Close
48.35
Open
49.20
Bid
48.80
Ask
49.10
Low
48.42
High
49.20
Volume
159
Daily Change
0.93%
Month Change
5.13%
6 Months Change
23.20%
Year Change
23.86%
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