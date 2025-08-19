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货币 / BGX
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BGX: Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund

10.87 USD 0.02 (0.18%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日BGX汇率已更改0.18%。当日，交易品种以低点10.82和高点10.87进行交易。

关注Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BGX新闻

常见问题解答

BGX股票今天的价格是多少？

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund股票今天的定价为10.87。它在10.82 - 10.87范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为10.85，交易量达到86。BGX的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund股票是否支付股息？

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund目前的价值为10.87。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-12.90%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪BGX走势。

如何购买BGX股票？

您可以以10.87的当前价格购买Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund股票。订单通常设置在10.87或11.17附近，而86和0.37%显示市场活动。立即关注BGX的实时图表更新。

如何投资BGX股票？

投资Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund需要考虑年度范围10.40 - 12.60和当前价格10.87。许多人在以10.87或11.17下订单之前，会比较1.21%和。实时查看BGX价格图表，了解每日变化。

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund的最高价格是12.60。在10.40 - 12.60内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund的绩效。

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund（BGX）的最低价格为10.40。将其与当前的10.87和10.40 - 12.60进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看BGX在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

BGX股票是什么时候拆分的？

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、10.85和-12.90%中可见。

日范围
10.82 10.87
年范围
10.40 12.60
前一天收盘价
10.85
开盘价
10.83
卖价
10.87
买价
11.17
最低价
10.82
最高价
10.87
交易量
86
日变化
0.18%
月变化
1.21%
6个月变化
1.12%
年变化
-12.90%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%