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BGX: Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund
BGX exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.77 and at a high of 10.83.
Follow Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BGX News
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, July 2026
- BGX: Short Strategy Proven To Be Ineffective (NYSE:BGX)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Aberdeen Proposes Removing Fund Term Structure
- VVR: Avoid This Floating-Rate Fund For The Time Being (NYSE:VVR)
- FRA ETF: Avoid This High-Yielding Fund Until It Cuts The Distribution
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- BGX: Exposed To Default Risk And Lower Earnings (NYSE:BGX)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BGX stock price today?
Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund stock is priced at 10.82 today. It trades within 10.77 - 10.83, yesterday's close was 10.78, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of BGX shows these updates.
Does Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund is currently valued at 10.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.30% and USD. View the chart live to track BGX movements.
How to buy BGX stock?
You can buy Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund shares at the current price of 10.82. Orders are usually placed near 10.82 or 11.12, while 37 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow BGX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGX stock?
Investing in Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 10.40 - 12.60 and current price 10.82. Many compare 0.74% and 0.65% before placing orders at 10.82 or 11.12. Explore the BGX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund in the past year was 12.60. Within 10.40 - 12.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) over the year was 10.40. Comparing it with the current 10.82 and 10.40 - 12.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGX stock split?
Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.78, and -13.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.78
- Open
- 10.79
- Bid
- 10.82
- Ask
- 11.12
- Low
- 10.77
- High
- 10.83
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 0.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.65%
- Year Change
- -13.30%