货币 / ASRT
ASRT: Assertio Holdings Inc
0.94 USD 0.10 (11.90%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ASRT汇率已更改11.90%。当日，交易品种以低点0.86和高点0.95进行交易。
关注Assertio Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASRT新闻
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 16th
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 26th
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Assertio stock price target to $3 on narrowed guidance
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Assertio (ASRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Assertio Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Connect Biopharma appoints James A. Schoeneck to board of directors
- Assertio Holdings at Alliance Global Partners: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Assertio to Participate in the Alliance Global Partners Healthcare Company Showcase on May 21, 2025
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
0.86 0.95
年范围
0.51 1.21
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.84
- 开盘价
- 0.86
- 卖价
- 0.94
- 买价
- 1.24
- 最低价
- 0.86
- 最高价
- 0.95
- 交易量
- 733
- 日变化
- 11.90%
- 月变化
- 13.25%
- 6个月变化
- 36.23%
- 年变化
- -22.31%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值