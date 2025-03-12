통화 / ASRT
ASRT: Assertio Holdings Inc
0.90 USD 0.07 (7.22%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ASRT 환율이 오늘 -7.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.90이고 고가는 0.99이었습니다.
Assertio Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ASRT News
일일 변동 비율
0.90 0.99
년간 변동
0.51 1.21
- 이전 종가
- 0.97
- 시가
- 0.98
- Bid
- 0.90
- Ask
- 1.20
- 저가
- 0.90
- 고가
- 0.99
- 볼륨
- 667
- 일일 변동
- -7.22%
- 월 변동
- 8.43%
- 6개월 변동
- 30.43%
- 년간 변동율
- -25.62%
20 9월, 토요일