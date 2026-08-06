BuntuFx Copier MT4

BuntuFx Copier Pro is a fast and reliable trade copier for synchronizing orders between Master and Slave accounts on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Main Features

MT4 and MT5 cross-platform copying

Market and pending order synchronization

Automatic SL, TP, partial close, and order close copying

Multiple lot modes: multiplier, fixed lot, risk percentage, and lot sequence

Symbol mapping and suffix support

Magic number, symbol, direction, and comment filters

Reverse trading mode

Layer-based copying

Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit

Drawdown protection

Master offline detection

Persistent ticket mapping and automatic reconciliation

Duplicate Master and Slave protection

Simple Dashboard

The dashboard displays only essential information.

Master

Connection status

Number of published orders

Local account, server, and magic number

Connected Slave accounts

Order lots, floating profit/loss, and connection status

Latest synchronization activity

Slave

Master connection status

Number of mapped positions

Local account, server, and magic number

Polling speed, slippage, and retry settings

Latest copied-trade activity

User Guide

For complete installation instructions, input explanations, configuration examples, and troubleshooting, please read the full user guide:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773129

Requirements

MT5 hedging account

Algorithmic trading enabled if slave

Master and Slave terminals running on the same computer or VPS

Matching channel name on both sides

Risk Warning

Trade copying does not guarantee identical results between accounts. Differences may occur due to spread, slippage, latency, broker specifications, margin, and market conditions. Always test on a demo account before live use.