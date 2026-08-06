Fox Arrows MT5 is an intelligent arrow indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities with clean, easy-to-read chart signals.

The indicator adapts to changing market conditions and combines multiple layers of market confirmation to filter out unnecessary noise. Signals are generated only after a candle has closed, helping traders make decisions using confirmed market information.

Optional Heiken Ashi candles provide a smoother view of market direction while keeping the chart clean and easy to follow.

Features

Non-Repaint signals on closed candles

Clear Buy and Sell arrows

Adaptive market filtering

Multi-layer confirmation

Optional Heiken Ashi candles

Built-in popup and sound alerts

Adjustable settings

Lightweight and fast

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices and CFDs

Works on all MT5 timeframes

How to Use

Buy Signal

Wait for a Buy arrow to appear after the candle has closed.

Consider entering a long trade when the overall market trend supports the signal.

Place your stop loss according to your preferred risk management or below the recent swing low.

Sell Signal

Wait for a Sell arrow to appear after the candle has closed.

Consider entering a short trade when the overall market trend supports the signal.

Place your stop loss according to your preferred risk management or above the recent swing high.

Best Results

For improved performance, combine Fox Arrows MT5 with:

Higher timeframe trend confirmation

Support and resistance analysis

Good money management

Proper stop loss placement

Avoid trading every signal during sideways markets or around major news events.

Important Notice

No trading indicator can predict the market with perfect accuracy. False signals will occur, particularly during ranging or highly volatile conditions. Always use sensible risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before trading with live funds.