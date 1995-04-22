SMC BREAKTREND EA — GOLD TREND BREAKOUT 🎯

Breakout trading has one classic enemy: the false break. In a flat market gold loves to pierce a level, collect the stops — and turn around. SMC BreakTrend EA is built as a disciplined answer to exactly that problem: it trades breakouts of real liquidity levels strictly in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend, and skips everything else.

WHAT IT IS

A fully automated trend-following expert advisor for XAUUSD (Gold). It builds liquidity levels from swing clusters — the same math as the SMC Liquidity OB Profile indicator — waits for a breakout, and enters only when the D1 and H4 trends (EMA filters) agree with the breakout direction. No counter-trend gambling, no signal spam.

HOW IT WORKS — STEP BY STEP

1. The EA scans price swings and groups them into clusters — this is where liquidity levels form.

2. It waits for price to break a level. No breakout — no trade.

3. Before entry it checks the trend on D1 and H4 using EMA filters. Both must point the same way as the breakout. If they don't — the signal is skipped.

4. The trade opens with a 1 ATR stop-loss already in place. Every single position is protected from the first second.

5. Then management takes over: ATR trailing stop, optional partial close at your chosen R level, and a time-based exit if the trade goes nowhere.

RISK MANAGEMENT — THE HEADLINE FEATURE 🛡️

Forget tuning a dozen inputs. One switch — four ready-made risk profiles:

Low

Medium

High

Very High

…plus a Custom mode for those who want full manual control.

Three lot modes:

Auto-lot — risk as a percentage of balance

Fixed lot

Step lot scaled to deposit size

A special note on the optional recovery grid: it has a HARD limit on the number of steps and resets back to the base lot. This is not an endless martingale. It is OFF by default in every profile except Very High. Conservative profiles run with no grid and no martingale at all.

FEATURE LIST ⚙️

Trend-following logic: liquidity breakout + D1/H4 EMA trend filter

Liquidity levels built from swing clusters (SMC Liquidity OB Profile math)

Stop-loss (1 ATR) on every trade from the moment it opens

ATR trailing stop

Optional partial close at a set R multiple

Position time-out exit

4 risk profiles + Custom

3 lot-sizing modes

Optional recovery grid with a hard step cap (off by default)

Wide-spread filter

Designed and calibrated for XAUUSD, working timeframe H1, runs from a chart of any timeframe

No setup required: attach — pick a profile — it works

REQUIREMENTS 📋

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold); working timeframe H1, can be attached to a chart of any timeframe

Spread: the lower, the better — a wide-spread filter is built in, so on high-spread accounts part of the signals will simply be skipped

VPS: recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation — the EA manages every position with a trailing stop and needs to stay online

Deposit: depends on your broker's minimum lot and the risk profile you choose. Before going live, run the Strategy Tester with your exact deposit and profile — you will see the lot sizes and required margin right away

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM ITS PACE

This is a systematic trend approach, not a scalper chasing every tick. Expect a handful of trades per week. Quality of setup over quantity of noise.

WHO IT'S FOR

Traders who want gold traded with the trend, not against it

Anyone tired of EAs with 50 inputs — here it's one profile switch

Those who insist every position must have a stop-loss from the start

Traders who avoid martingale but want an optional, strictly capped recovery mode available

HOW TO START — 3 STEPS 🚀

1. Run the EA in the MT5 Strategy Tester on XAUUSD and watch how it behaves — we recommend doing this first.

2. Put it on a demo account and let it work in live market conditions.

3. Attach it to a XAUUSD chart, pick your risk profile — done.

PRICE

Launch price $200. The price increases by $50 after every 10 copies sold — the earlier you get it, the less you pay.

Not sure yet? You don't have to take anyone's word for it: download the demo, run it in the MT5 Strategy Tester on XAUUSD with your own deposit size, and watch every entry and every stop with your own eyes. Then decide. Questions before buying — ask in the comments, I answer.