🎯 THREE LAYERS OF SMC MARKUP IN ONE TOOL

Liquidity pools, order blocks and a volume profile — the Smart Money markup that traders usually assemble from three separate indicators. SMC Liquidity OB Profile draws all of it in one tool, with a single block of input parameters and one visual language.

Why not just stack three free SMC overlays? Because three overlays means three settings lists, three visual styles and triple the load on your chart. Here everything is computed in a single lightweight pass over history — one consistent tool instead of a patchwork.

This is the exact markup the author has been using for years as his primary tool on gold (XAUUSD, M1-H1). Now it can be yours.

WHAT IS INSIDE

LAYER 1. LIQUIDITY POOLS

The indicator finds swing highs and lows (fractal depth is configurable) and clusters them. When N or more swings gather inside a band of x*ATR, a pool is drawn with a label showing the number of touches.

🔴 Red pools above price — buy-side liquidity.

🔵 Blue pools below price — sell-side liquidity.

You see at a glance where liquidity is resting — and how many times price has already knocked on that door.

LAYER 2. ORDER BLOCKS

An order block is detected when a candle launches an impulse of at least x*ATR. The impulse threshold and the search depth are configurable. Bullish and bearish blocks are drawn separately, and you can hide mitigated blocks to keep the chart clean.

LAYER 3. VOLUME PROFILE

POC, Value Area High / Value Area Low (the value-area share is configurable) and a full histogram. Works with tick volume or real volume — your choice.

BONUS. SWEEP DETECTION

When price grabs liquidity and gets rejected — a wick of at least a set fraction of the candle — the indicator prints an arrow. Liquidity sweeps stop being something you only notice after the fact.

NO REPAINTING BY DESIGN

All logic runs on closed candles only. No signals that appear and then quietly vanish. What you see on history is exactly how the indicator behaved in real time.

ALERTS THAT REACH YOU 📱

Popup + sound in the terminal

Push notifications straight to your phone

The indicator's notifications reach you even when you are away from the chart.

KEY FEATURES

3 layers in one: liquidity pools, order blocks, volume profile (POC / VAH / VAL)

Sweep arrows (wick-rejection filter, configurable)

Closed-candle, non-repainting logic

Any symbol, any timeframe from M1 to D1

Settings persist when you switch timeframes

Every color and every parameter is configurable

Lightweight: a single pass over history

WHO IT IS FOR

SMC / ICT-style traders who want pools, order blocks and volume in one tool instead of three

Scalpers and intraday traders — the author's own use case is XAUUSD on M1-H1

Swing traders who mark liquidity on H4-D1 before the session

Anyone tired of redrawing manual markup every single morning

HOW TO START — 3 STEPS ⚡

1. Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester on your symbol.

2. Attach it to the chart and tune fractal depth and the ATR filters to your market.

3. Turn on push notifications so the indicator's alerts find you even away from the terminal.

PRICE

Launch price $50. The price increases by $50 after every 10 copies sold — the earlier you get it, the less you pay.

Questions about settings? Ask in the Comments tab.