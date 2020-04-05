SMC BreakTrend EA

SMC BREAKTREND EA — GOLD TREND BREAKOUT 🎯

Breakout trading has one classic enemy: the false break. In a flat market gold loves to pierce a level, collect the stops — and turn around. SMC BreakTrend EA is built as a disciplined answer to exactly that problem: it trades breakouts of real liquidity levels strictly in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend, and skips everything else.

WHAT IT IS

A fully automated trend-following expert advisor for XAUUSD (Gold). It builds liquidity levels from swing clusters — the same math as the SMC Liquidity OB Profile indicator — waits for a breakout, and enters only when the D1 and H4 trends (EMA filters) agree with the breakout direction. No counter-trend gambling, no signal spam.

HOW IT WORKS — STEP BY STEP

1. The EA scans price swings and groups them into clusters — this is where liquidity levels form.

2. It waits for price to break a level. No breakout — no trade.

3. Before entry it checks the trend on D1 and H4 using EMA filters. Both must point the same way as the breakout. If they don't — the signal is skipped.

4. The trade opens with a 1 ATR stop-loss already in place. Every single position is protected from the first second.

5. Then management takes over: ATR trailing stop, optional partial close at your chosen R level, and a time-based exit if the trade goes nowhere.

RISK MANAGEMENT — THE HEADLINE FEATURE 🛡️

Forget tuning a dozen inputs. One switch — four ready-made risk profiles:

  • Low
  • Medium
  • High
  • Very High

…plus a Custom mode for those who want full manual control.

Three lot modes:

  • Auto-lot — risk as a percentage of balance
  • Fixed lot
  • Step lot scaled to deposit size

A special note on the optional recovery grid: it has a HARD limit on the number of steps and resets back to the base lot. This is not an endless martingale. It is OFF by default in every profile except Very High. Conservative profiles run with no grid and no martingale at all.

FEATURE LIST ⚙️

  • Trend-following logic: liquidity breakout + D1/H4 EMA trend filter
  • Liquidity levels built from swing clusters (SMC Liquidity OB Profile math)
  • Stop-loss (1 ATR) on every trade from the moment it opens
  • ATR trailing stop
  • Optional partial close at a set R multiple
  • Position time-out exit
  • 4 risk profiles + Custom
  • 3 lot-sizing modes
  • Optional recovery grid with a hard step cap (off by default)
  • Wide-spread filter
  • Designed and calibrated for XAUUSD, working timeframe H1, runs from a chart of any timeframe
  • No setup required: attach — pick a profile — it works

REQUIREMENTS 📋

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold); working timeframe H1, can be attached to a chart of any timeframe
  • Spread: the lower, the better — a wide-spread filter is built in, so on high-spread accounts part of the signals will simply be skipped
  • VPS: recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation — the EA manages every position with a trailing stop and needs to stay online
  • Deposit: depends on your broker's minimum lot and the risk profile you choose. Before going live, run the Strategy Tester with your exact deposit and profile — you will see the lot sizes and required margin right away

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM ITS PACE

This is a systematic trend approach, not a scalper chasing every tick. Expect a handful of trades per week. Quality of setup over quantity of noise.

WHO IT'S FOR

  • Traders who want gold traded with the trend, not against it
  • Anyone tired of EAs with 50 inputs — here it's one profile switch
  • Those who insist every position must have a stop-loss from the start
  • Traders who avoid martingale but want an optional, strictly capped recovery mode available

HOW TO START — 3 STEPS 🚀

1. Run the EA in the MT5 Strategy Tester on XAUUSD and watch how it behaves — we recommend doing this first.

2. Put it on a demo account and let it work in live market conditions.

3. Attach it to a XAUUSD chart, pick your risk profile — done.

PRICE

Launch price $200. The price increases by $50 after every 10 copies sold — the earlier you get it, the less you pay.

Not sure yet? You don't have to take anyone's word for it: download the demo, run it in the MT5 Strategy Tester on XAUUSD with your own deposit size, and watch every entry and every stop with your own eyes. Then decide. Questions before buying — ask in the comments, I answer.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Wave Rider EA MT5
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4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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