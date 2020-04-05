SMC BreakTrend EA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
SMC BREAKTREND EA — GOLD TREND BREAKOUT 🎯
Breakout trading has one classic enemy: the false break. In a flat market gold loves to pierce a level, collect the stops — and turn around. SMC BreakTrend EA is built as a disciplined answer to exactly that problem: it trades breakouts of real liquidity levels strictly in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend, and skips everything else.
WHAT IT IS
A fully automated trend-following expert advisor for XAUUSD (Gold). It builds liquidity levels from swing clusters — the same math as the SMC Liquidity OB Profile indicator — waits for a breakout, and enters only when the D1 and H4 trends (EMA filters) agree with the breakout direction. No counter-trend gambling, no signal spam.
HOW IT WORKS — STEP BY STEP
1. The EA scans price swings and groups them into clusters — this is where liquidity levels form.
2. It waits for price to break a level. No breakout — no trade.
3. Before entry it checks the trend on D1 and H4 using EMA filters. Both must point the same way as the breakout. If they don't — the signal is skipped.
4. The trade opens with a 1 ATR stop-loss already in place. Every single position is protected from the first second.
5. Then management takes over: ATR trailing stop, optional partial close at your chosen R level, and a time-based exit if the trade goes nowhere.
RISK MANAGEMENT — THE HEADLINE FEATURE 🛡️
Forget tuning a dozen inputs. One switch — four ready-made risk profiles:
- Low
- Medium
- High
- Very High
…plus a Custom mode for those who want full manual control.
Three lot modes:
- Auto-lot — risk as a percentage of balance
- Fixed lot
- Step lot scaled to deposit size
A special note on the optional recovery grid: it has a HARD limit on the number of steps and resets back to the base lot. This is not an endless martingale. It is OFF by default in every profile except Very High. Conservative profiles run with no grid and no martingale at all.
FEATURE LIST ⚙️
- Trend-following logic: liquidity breakout + D1/H4 EMA trend filter
- Liquidity levels built from swing clusters (SMC Liquidity OB Profile math)
- Stop-loss (1 ATR) on every trade from the moment it opens
- ATR trailing stop
- Optional partial close at a set R multiple
- Position time-out exit
- 4 risk profiles + Custom
- 3 lot-sizing modes
- Optional recovery grid with a hard step cap (off by default)
- Wide-spread filter
- Designed and calibrated for XAUUSD, working timeframe H1, runs from a chart of any timeframe
- No setup required: attach — pick a profile — it works
REQUIREMENTS 📋
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold); working timeframe H1, can be attached to a chart of any timeframe
- Spread: the lower, the better — a wide-spread filter is built in, so on high-spread accounts part of the signals will simply be skipped
- VPS: recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation — the EA manages every position with a trailing stop and needs to stay online
- Deposit: depends on your broker's minimum lot and the risk profile you choose. Before going live, run the Strategy Tester with your exact deposit and profile — you will see the lot sizes and required margin right away
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM ITS PACE
This is a systematic trend approach, not a scalper chasing every tick. Expect a handful of trades per week. Quality of setup over quantity of noise.
WHO IT'S FOR
- Traders who want gold traded with the trend, not against it
- Anyone tired of EAs with 50 inputs — here it's one profile switch
- Those who insist every position must have a stop-loss from the start
- Traders who avoid martingale but want an optional, strictly capped recovery mode available
HOW TO START — 3 STEPS 🚀
1. Run the EA in the MT5 Strategy Tester on XAUUSD and watch how it behaves — we recommend doing this first.
2. Put it on a demo account and let it work in live market conditions.
3. Attach it to a XAUUSD chart, pick your risk profile — done.
PRICE
Launch price $200. The price increases by $50 after every 10 copies sold — the earlier you get it, the less you pay.
Not sure yet? You don't have to take anyone's word for it: download the demo, run it in the MT5 Strategy Tester on XAUUSD with your own deposit size, and watch every entry and every stop with your own eyes. Then decide. Questions before buying — ask in the comments, I answer.