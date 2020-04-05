Gold Advanced

Gold Advanced





                                                                                                Please note: this EA does not use any type of Martingale or doubling-down strategy.


The breakout robot that reads market structure before price even moves.

Forget generic indicators and gut-feel entries. Gold Advanced was built to trade the way a professional trader thinks: mapping the real Fibonacci levels the market actually respects, and firing the entry the exact instant price confirms the breakout — no delay, no hesitation, no emotion.

Why Gold Advanced is different:

While most robots on the market run on rigid, fixed rules, Gold Advanced constantly recalculates price structure, identifying the most relevant swing of the moment and projecting the 7 Fibonacci levels that actually matter. Every confirmed breakout is an opportunity captured automatically — 24 hours a day, with no fatigue, no bias, no human error.




Cutting-edge risk management:

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated automatically, proportional to the breakout
  • Exclusive trailing system that walks the stop through the Fibonacci levels themselves, locking in profit without choking the trade too early
  • Smart break-even, calculated from the real distance between entry and target
  • Extra layer of protection with break-even and trailing in monetary value (USD), shielding results in any scenario
  • Fixed lot or automatically sized by risk percentage of your balance
  • Daily profit target and maximum loss limit — the robot closes everything and protects your capital automatically once the day's goal is reached

Simplicity that delivers results:
No learning curve. No endless optimization. Every parameter is accessible and adjustable directly from the settings panel, ready to adapt to your trading style.

Recommended specifications:

  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: USD 100
  • Main asset: XAUUSD (Gold) — compatible with other pairs

Gold Advanced doesn't wait for the market to move before reacting. It identifies where the move is likely to happen — and is already positioned when it does.


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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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