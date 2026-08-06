Gold Advanced









Please note: this EA does not use any type of Martingale or doubling-down strategy.



The breakout robot that reads market structure before price even moves.

Forget generic indicators and gut-feel entries. Gold Advanced was built to trade the way a professional trader thinks: mapping the real Fibonacci levels the market actually respects, and firing the entry the exact instant price confirms the breakout — no delay, no hesitation, no emotion.

Why Gold Advanced is different:

While most robots on the market run on rigid, fixed rules, Gold Advanced constantly recalculates price structure, identifying the most relevant swing of the moment and projecting the 7 Fibonacci levels that actually matter. Every confirmed breakout is an opportunity captured automatically — 24 hours a day, with no fatigue, no bias, no human error.













Cutting-edge risk management:

Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated automatically, proportional to the breakout

Exclusive trailing system that walks the stop through the Fibonacci levels themselves, locking in profit without choking the trade too early

Smart break-even, calculated from the real distance between entry and target

Extra layer of protection with break-even and trailing in monetary value (USD), shielding results in any scenario

Fixed lot or automatically sized by risk percentage of your balance

Daily profit target and maximum loss limit — the robot closes everything and protects your capital automatically once the day's goal is reached





Simplicity that delivers results:

No learning curve. No endless optimization. Every parameter is accessible and adjustable directly from the settings panel, ready to adapt to your trading style.

Recommended specifications:

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: USD 100

Main asset: XAUUSD (Gold) — compatible with other pairs

Gold Advanced doesn't wait for the market to move before reacting. It identifies where the move is likely to happen — and is already positioned when it does.