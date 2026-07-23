Drawing Studio — a simple tool for drawing vector elements right on your chart, helping you see what the eye alone can't.

Trend lines, channels, parabolas, Fibonacci levels and a ruler — everything is drawn on a high-performance canvas with true anti-aliasing, not as standard terminal objects. The result is speed, cleanliness and beauty: thin, smooth lines instead of jagged "staircase" edges, and a chart that never gets cluttered with dozens of objects.

Drawing tools

Trend line

Parabola

Linear channel

Parabolic channels — 2+2, 3+1, 3+3 (rarely found in drawing tools)

Rectangle

Fibonacci levels

Ruler (measuring tool)

The indicator is under active development — new elements are added based on buyers' requests and suggestions.

Editing in one click

Click any line of an element and it switches to edit mode: a compact, intuitive popup menu with tooltips appears in the corner:

Delete

Color — built-in palette

Line thickness

Fill with adjustable transparency

Built for real work

High-performance anti-aliased canvas rendering — thin, smooth, precise lines

Creates no terminal objects — your chart stays clean and rendering stays fast

Your drawings survive timeframe changes — nothing disappears

Works in the Strategy Tester

DPI-aware — correct sizing on 4K and high-resolution monitors

Delete all elements with one click, or remove each one individually

(bonus) Canvas chart mode: candlesticks / bars / line with gradient and period separators — with no lag behind price while scrolling, unlike a classic Canvas

Under the hood

No objects are added to the chart: everything is drawn on the Canvas, backed by its own internal database that preserves all elements across timeframe changes and terminal restarts.