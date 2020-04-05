Momentum ReEntry Scalper

Momentum Re-Entry Scalper


TIMING IS EVERYTHING

Momentum Re-Entry Scalper is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor designed to help traders execute pending orders with speed, precision, and discipline based on the BBMA OA Momentum trading concept.

Unlike fully automated trading robots, this EA does not analyze the market or generate trading signals. Every trading decision remains entirely under the trader's control. Once a valid momentum setup has been identified, the EA assists by placing and managing pending orders according to the selected trading direction.

Supporting all major pending order types, including Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, and Sell Stop, the EA allows traders to build structured entry strategies while maintaining complete flexibility over their trading plan.

Momentum Re-Entry Scalper also includes configurable Risk Management features such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, order spacing, number of pending orders, and lot size, enabling traders to adapt the system to different market conditions and personal risk preferences.

For added convenience, the integrated Quick Action Panel provides one-click controls for closing profitable positions, closing losing positions, closing all trades, or deleting all pending orders, helping traders react quickly to changing market conditions.

Built for traders who value precision execution rather than automated decision-making, Momentum Re-Entry Scalper serves as a professional trading assistant that improves consistency, reduces manual errors, and streamlines the execution process without taking control away from the trader.

Рекомендуем также
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Эксперты
GoldenRatioX — Скальпинг на золоте, доведённый до идеала GoldenRatioX — это мощная и интуитивная платформа для высокоскоростной торговли золотом, созданная специально для скальперов и активных трейдеров, работающих на грани секунд и стремящихся выжать максимум из каждого движения цены. После покупки обязательно свяжитесь со мной для получения настроек. Почему именно золото? Золото — это не просто актив. Это высоколиквидный и волатильный инструмент с чёткими уровнями, идеально подходящий для ска
CornGrid
Mohamad Akram Bin Mohd Jamil
Эксперты
CornGrid EA MT5 – Advanced Algorithmic Trading System Official Website: corngrid.netlify.app Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) | Version: 1.90 Executive Overview CornGrid EA is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a high-probability Reverse-Candle Entry Algorithm combined with a Dynamic Smart Grid Recovery Model , CornGrid EA is designed to capitalize on short-term market mean-reversion and structural price retracements. Unlike traditional momentu
ATX Chain Current
Juan Pablo Nolla
Эксперты
ATX Chain Current — Trend-Riding Expert Advisor for BTC/USD (H4) OVERVIEW ATX Chain Current is a trend-riding Expert Advisor engineered for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) on the H4 timeframe. It is built around a single conviction about crypto's character: Bitcoin's returns are fat-tailed. A small number of powerful, extended moves account for a disproportionate share of the opportunity — and the costliest mistake a trend system can make is to cut those moves short. ATX Chain Current is the one EA in the
FREE
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Эксперты
The xCustomEA для MetaTrader 5 — универсальный торговый советник для работы с пользовательскими индикаторами Постройте собственную торговую систему на базе практически любого пользовательского индикатора. The xCustomEA для MetaTrader 5 — это универсальный Expert Advisor, который получает сигналы от ваших пользовательских индикаторов и автоматически исполняет сделки по заданной логике. Вы указываете имя индикатора, сигнальные буферы и ключевые параметры, а советник использует эти данные для автом
Scalping Pro New
Cheng Kah Seng
Эксперты
PRODUCT NAME New Gold PRODUCT TYPE Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PRICE Free SHORT DESCRIPTION New Gold is an Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on XAUUSD. It is intended for the M1 and M5 timeframes and supports lot sizes from 0.01 to 0.10. FULL DESCRIPTION New Gold is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD scalping on MetaTrader 5. Recommended setup: - Symbol: XAUUSD (the symbol name may vary by broker) - Timeframe: M1 or M5 - Lot size: 0.01 to 0.10 - Platf
FREE
Reptr Gold Algo
Christopher Mark Jervis
Эксперты
[CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE]  Reptr EA – Professional Automated Trading System for MT5 Reptr EA is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed with a clear focus on capital preservation, disciplined execution, and long-term consistency. Built by traders for traders, it applies a rule-based algorithm to remove emotional decision-making and operate efficiently in real market conditions. The EA executes trades only when strict criteria are met, using a selective approach that avoids low-quality
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Эксперты
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Aurum Prime MT5
Oskar Jaroslaw Mordwilko
Эксперты
Aurum Prime – XAUUSD M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PUBLIC LIVE SIGNAL / LIVE MONITORING A public MQL5 Live Signal is available for Aurum Prime: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380599?source=Site +Signals+My The live signal can be used as an additional transparency reference for observing real-market activity, account behavior, trading frequency, drawdown periods, position management and overall performance development over time. The signal is provided for monitoring and informationa
Xauusd Gold 1M Scalper Pro MT5
Prashant Prabhakar Sable
Эксперты
XAUUSD Gold 1M Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe in MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-timeframe trend filter combined with a momentum indicator and a volatility-based entry condition to select trade entries during the London and New York trading sessions. Strategy Overview A trade opens only when three conditions align simultaneously: the higher timeframe EMA alignment confirms the broader trend direction, the 1-minute Supertrend matches that di
Trader AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Trader AI | Профессиональный специалист по трендам EURUSD Trader AI — это современная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная специально для валютной пары EURUSD. В отличие от обычных советников, Trader AI использует автоматизированный механизм ежедневного анализа на основе нейронных сетей для расшифровки структуры рынка и совершения сделок с хирургической точностью. 3 года работы на реальном торговом счете Устойчивые результаты роста Ежедневный анализ с помощью ИИ Разработанный для
Safe Gold Trend Pro
Patrick Deslauriers
Эксперты
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Эксперты
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Boom and Crash EA pro
Godbless C Nygu
1 (3)
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO  BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS Lot size 0.2 Stop loss 5000 take profit 10000 Recommended pairs BOOM1000,CRASH1000 Recommended TimeFrame 15m Recommende
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
Эксперты
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
Gold of the King
Francisco-fabio Braga Viana
Эксперты
Gold of the King – XAUUSD Expert Advisor Gold of the King is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. Built with advanced institutional trading logic, it combines trend analysis, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), multi-timeframe confirmation, and intelligent risk management to deliver high-quality trading opportunities. The EA continuously analyzes market structure, liquidity zones, momentum, and volatility before executing a trade. Instead of chasi
Haven JPY Miner
Maksim Tarutin
Эксперты
Haven JPY Miner - Специализированный алгоритм для USDJPY Представляем Haven JPY Miner – профессиональный торговый советник, созданный и настроенный исключительно для валютной пары USDJPY . Это решение для трейдеров, которым нужен готовый системный подход без необходимости долгой настройки параметров. Советник оснащен технологией Smart Time Sync . Вам больше не нужно высчитывать смещение времени сервера брокера (GMT Offset). Советник автоматически синхронизируется с мировым временем через API, оп
Mmaa
Mohamed Mostafa Ali Ali
Эксперты
Mmaa Pro EA – Professional Bitcoin Trading Robot Tested & Verified on Exness – Time Range Breakout Strategy with Full Automation A specialized expert advisor built exclusively for Bitcoin. It identifies your chosen time range, tracks the highest and lowest prices, then places pending orders with precision on breakout or reversal. Advanced capital protection and instant execution. Features Included in This Version: Selectable breakout or reversal strategy. Multi-mode stop loss and take profi
FREE
Scalper GOLD EA
Endra Setiyanto
Эксперты
Scalper GOLD EA — это передовая автоматизированная торговая система (Expert Advisor) на платформе MetaTrader 5, разработанная и оптимизированная исключительно для покорения волатильности пары XAUUSD (GOLD) . Созданный на основе философии «Стабильная прибыль при умеренном риске», этот советник объединяет логику умного сеточного усреднения (Smart Grid Averaging) с фильтрами направления тренда и передовой защитой капитала. Вам больше не нужно следить за графиками весь день — пусть алгоритм работает
Signal XauUsd Trend Scalper MT5
Jinarto
Эксперты
Signal XauUsd Trend Scalper MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor specially designed for XAUUSD traders who want a simple and practical trend scalping system. This EA follows trend signals and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions when market conditions match the strategy logic. It is built to capture short-term opportunities on Gold while managing positions automatically with trailing profit logic. The system is suitable for traders who prefer: automatic execution clear chart signals
Roulette Grid Pro
Martin Bundgaard
Эксперты
Roulette Grid Pro - The Ultimate Equity Flipper Превратите рыночную волатильность в свое самое большое преимущество! Вы устали от «безопасных» советников, которым требуются месяцы, чтобы достичь прибыли в 2%? Добро пожаловать в Roulette Grid Pro . Это не просто очередной робот; это высокооктановый полуалгоритмический мощный инструмент , разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят быстро масштабировать счета, используя математическую определенность принципа Мартингейла. Почему «Рулетка»? В
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Эксперты
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический советник, инструмент  GBPUSD . Таймфрейм  м15 . Терминал MT5 ChatGPT O1  глубоко проанализировал все загруженные мною котировки GBPUSD с высоких таймфреймов, с целью поиска безопасной стратегии; выявил паранормальную активность этого инструмента. Советник отслеживает такие нетипичные активности GBPUSD и мгновенно среагирует попыткой войти в противоположную сторону. Каждый ордер защищен стоп-лоссом. Один ордер может разбиваться максимум на три ордера. Для каждого ордера
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Эксперты
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Эксперты
Этот робот - автоматизированный инструмент торговли, который использует два популярных индикатора для выявления возможностей торговли на рынке Forex. Индикатор RSI (Relative Strength Index) является техническим индикатором, который измеряет относительную силу актива по сравнению с другими активами на рынке. Bollinger Bands - это индикатор, который измеряет волатильность рынка и помогает определить пределы цен для определенного актива. Робот для торговли с использованием индикаторов RSI и Bollin
NonSimulated Gold Scalper
Ankan Biswas
Эксперты
NonSimulated Gold Scalper is a precision-built expert advisor designed for gold trading on Exness, optimized specifically for the 30-minute timeframe (M30). It uses a dynamic price structure and trend-following logic to generate stable and reliable profits. This EA features tight risk control: Take Profit : 4444 points Stop Loss : 2222 points Trailing SL Activation : 1111 points Trailing Step : 555 points The EA intelligently avoids trading during consolidation phases using a smart swing-detecti
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Эксперты
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
XGen Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT5 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Эксперты
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Другие продукты этого автора
Pending Order Dashboard
Sahrul Sidik
Эксперты
Close Manager Dashboard Take Full Control of Your Trades with One Click Close Manager Dashboard is a simple and powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to help traders manage and close positions quickly. The clean dashboard interface gives you instant access to essential trade management functions without opening multiple windows. Key Features • Close all open positions instantly. • Close only profitable trades. • Close only losing trades. • Close all pending orders with one click. • Easy and lightw
Open Position SL TP Dashboard
Sahrul Sidik
Эксперты
Open Position SL TP Dashboard is an Expert Advisor (EA) that allows traders to quickly set the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) price for multiple open positions with a single click. Designed for efficient trade management, the EA can apply SL and TP levels to positions on the current symbol or across all symbols. The intuitive on-chart dashboard makes it easy to modify and synchronize risk management settings without manually editing each position. Features Set the same SL price for mul
FREE
Close Manager Dashboard
Sahrul Sidik
Эксперты
Close Manager Dashboard is a powerful, simple, and highly functional utility tool designed for MetaTrader 5 to optimize your trade management. It features an intuitive, all-in-one dashboard panel that allows you to manage and close your trades instantly , ensuring you never miss critical market moments. With this Expert Advisor, you can execute complex closing commands with a single click based on your specific needs. Key Features : - Close All Orders: Instantly wipe out all open positions an
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв