Alexey Viktorov 2021.02.19 13:56 #1961 fxsaber:这就是图表上的ALT+D。 哇......而且在文件索引中没有显示。 Vitaly Muzichenko 2021.02.25 14:55 #1962 为什么以及如何解决，路径需要一个斜线 #define path "/metatrader" Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.02.25 15:01 #1963 Vitaly Muzichenko:为什么以及如何解决，路径需要一个斜线 // Vitaly Muzichenko 2021.02.25 15:07 #1964 Vladislav Andruschenko: // #define path "//metatrader" Vladimir Karputov 2021.02.25 15:21 #1965 Vitaly Muzichenko: 让我猜一猜... /// Vitaly Muzichenko 2021.02.25 15:32 #1966 Vladimir Karputov:让我猜一猜.../// 哇！) 谢谢你! Valeriy Yastremskiy 2021.02.25 17:19 #1967 Vitaly Muzichenko:哇！)谢谢你! 什么是真正的3//// Vitaly Muzichenko 2021.02.25 17:41 #1968 Valeriy Yastremskiy: 车真三//// 它确实编译了，但输出是3个斜线，而输出只需要一个斜线。这个问题以另一种方式得到了解决。 Vitaly Muzichenko 2021.02.25 17:47 #1969 谁能告诉我如何获得硬件ID，最好是CPU或硬盘。 这段代码得到了一些东西，但不清楚是什么 #property strict struct SYSTEM_INFO { uint dwOemId; uint dwPageSize; long lpMinimumApplicationAddress; long lpMaximumApplicationAddress; ulong dwActiveProcessorMask; uint dwNumberOfProcessors; uint dwProcessorType; uint dwAllocationGranularity; ushort wProcessorLevel; ushort wProcessorRevision; }; SYSTEM_INFO sys; #import "kernel32.dll" void GetNativeSystemInfo(SYSTEM_INFO &system_info); #import //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { GetNativeSystemInfo(sys); Print(sys.dwOemId); Print(sys.dwPageSize); Print(sys.dwActiveProcessorMask); Print(sys.dwNumberOfProcessors); Print(sys.dwProcessorType); Print(sys.dwAllocationGranularity); Print(sys.wProcessorLevel); Print(sys.wProcessorRevision); //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ mt4 0 18:35:40.363 P EURCAD,M30: 9 0 18:35:40.363 P EURCAD,M30: 4096 0 18:35:40.363 P EURCAD,M30: 281474976719320 0 18:35:40.363 P EURCAD,M30: 705101830 0 18:35:40.363 P EURCAD,M30: 0 0 18:35:40.363 P EURCAD,M30: 0 0 18:35:40.363 P EURCAD,M30: 0 0 18:35:40.363 P EURCAD,M30: 0 mt5 FF 0 18:34:33.778 P (EURCAD,M30) 9 PR 0 18:34:33.778 P (EURCAD,M30) 4096 CO 0 18:34:33.778 P (EURCAD,M30) 15 EG 0 18:34:33.778 P (EURCAD,M30) 4 QQ 0 18:34:33.778 P (EURCAD,M30) 8664 FM 0 18:34:33.778 P (EURCAD,M30) 65536 EH 0 18:34:33.778 P (EURCAD,M30) 6 MS 0 18:34:33.778 P (EURCAD,M30) 10759 --- 我在网上找不到任何信息，但我猜这是由另一个.dll引起的。 Vladimir Simakov 2021.02.25 18:30 #1970 Vitaly Muzichenko:谁能告诉我如何获得硬件ID，最好是CPU或硬盘。这段代码得到了一些东西，但不清楚是什么mt4mt5---我在网上找不到任何信息，但我认为是另一个.dll负责这个问题。#ifdef __MQL5__ #define LPVOID long #else #define LPVOID int #endif #define DWORD_PTR LPVOID struct SYSTEM_INFO { uint dwOemId; uint dwPageSize; LPVOID lpMinimumApplicationAddress; LPVOID lpMaximumApplicationAddress; DWORD_PTR dwActiveProcessorMask; uint dwNumberOfProcessors; uint dwProcessorType; uint dwAllocationGranularity; ushort wProcessorLevel; ushort wProcessorRevision; }; 更新：在X86架构上--cpuid prsessor指令。msvs中有__cpuid(int[4],int)和__cpuidex(int[4],int,int)。例子可以在网上找到。
