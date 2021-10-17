VPS Auto renewal

Hello:

I have already rented VPS and enabled Auto renewal. VPS plan will going to expire . I have enough money in my account. Will VPS be rented 

automatically for 1 month, 3 months or other else?

 

There is small thread: How to know if VPS renew is on ?

ALEJANDRO GRANERA VEGA, 2019.03.05 03:16


Login to your mql5 account and go to Hosting section. Then right click on your server:


Hello, I have a VPS and many EAs active on the latter...
 
Sergey Golubev:

There is small thread: How to know if VPS renew is on ?



Thanks for your reply

I know how to rent  automatically. You can see my start and expiration date. Because I rented  for 3 months one time , the start date is  2020.11.16 and the expiration date is 2021.02.16. There are many plans for 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year. I'd like to know that  if I have enough money in my account,  will VPS be rented automatically for 1 month, 3 months or other else? Briefly,  what date will be my start and expiration after "Automactically  renew" ?  

 

I do not have MQL5 VPS now so I can not check it by myself.
But I found one reply which may be related to you:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Extending the term of my mql5 VPS

Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.12.15 10:47

You can only extend it with a same subscription period extension, another 3 months in your case (you cannot change to a different plan).

You only need to tick the Auto Renewal option here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



