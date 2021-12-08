Question about VPS Subscriptions?
Hi
I had rent VPS Subscriptions for 3 months to runing my EA and I already select "Auto Renew"
about my EA
"My EA had a function that remember the last entry price position and it will be change every time when the condition are met and open another position."
My question is when the exparation date come and auto renew is being process. Is it going to stop the VPS and erase all the variable in case of I have a position open?
in that case would be bad for my EA becase the start entry price will not be the same as the last entry price.
or I have to renew before the exparation date?
or It will be easier to make my EA check every tick is it have a position or not?
Best Regard.
Auto-renewal worked for me on the 06th. I checked the log on the hosting - there are no shutdown and restart entries in the log. That is, the hosting did not interrupt its work. The money was automatically debited for the next hosting period.
One more question sir.
My payment method is via my credit card.
Do I have to deposit to MQL5 Service before the exparation date?
or
It will make the transaction directly to my card, if I have enough credit limit.
You must deposit funds to your MQL5 account in advance ( Mr Krerkkrai Cherdchoochon)
