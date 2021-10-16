How to know if VPS renew is on ?
Stefano Diamante:
Hello,
I have a VPS and many EAs active on the latter.
30$ available on my mql5 account and I would like to know if it is possible to see if the VPS server is on autorenew mode ?
Thanks in advance.
Stefano.
Login to your mql5 account and go to Hosting section. Then right click on your server:
FXreedom:
Login to your mql5 account and go to Hosting section. Then right click on your server:
Thanks!
I know where to set it (and I did) but I don't know where to visualy see if it is already set to auto renew...
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Hello,
I have a VPS and many EAs active on the latter.
30$ available on my mql5 account and I would like to know if it is possible to see if the VPS server is on autorenew mode ?
Thanks in advance.
Stefano.