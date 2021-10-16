How to know if VPS renew is on ?

New comment
 

Hello,

I have a VPS and many EAs active on the latter.

30$ available on my mql5 account and I would like to know if it is possible to see if the VPS server is on autorenew mode ?

Thanks in advance.

Stefano.

 
Stefano Diamante:

Hello,

I have a VPS and many EAs active on the latter.

30$ available on my mql5 account and I would like to know if it is possible to see if the VPS server is on autorenew mode ?

Thanks in advance.

Stefano.


Login to your mql5 account and go to Hosting section. Then right click on your server:

 
FXreedom:


Login to your mql5 account and go to Hosting section. Then right click on your server:

Thanks!

I know where to set it (and I did) but I don't know where to visualy see if it is already set to auto renew...

New comment