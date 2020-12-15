Extending the term of my mql5 VPS

I have rented a VPS from mql5 for three month until Dec 23.

How do I extend the term for another 6 - 9 months?

I have looked at all the mql5 VPS information but can not see anywhere on the website as to how to extend an existing VPS contract

Anyone have a link ??

 
paradisepair:

You can only extend it with a same subscription period extension, another 3 months in your case (you cannot change to a different plan).

You only need to tick the Auto Renewal option here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


