Extending the term of my mql5 VPS
paradisepair:
Anyone have a link ??
I have rented a VPS from mql5 for three month until Dec 23.
How do I extend the term for another 6 - 9 months?
I have looked at all the mql5 VPS information but can not see anywhere on the website as to how to extend an existing VPS contract
Anyone have a link ??
You can only extend it with a same subscription period extension, another 3 months in your case (you cannot change to a different plan).
You only need to tick the Auto Renewal option here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
