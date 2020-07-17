请教高手我昨天购买的指标为什么无法安装？软件也重启过多次，还是不行，有知道什么原因的请回复，谢谢了！

I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform

Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login (your login is mhxjly and not your email).

1. "authorization failed" issue solving #1
2. possible fixing #71 and #80
3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
4. all possible options and about what to do: post #9
5. how it was solved: post #13

MQL5.com论坛信息多语言的自动翻译


在你圖示的右上方按下安裝

然後再到導航會出現Market的文件檔 安裝的指標會在那邊

Hung Wen Lin:

在你圖示的右上方按下安裝

然後再到導航會出現Market的文件檔 安裝的指標會在那邊


点安装也不行的，软件卸载重新安装还是不行，折腾整整一天了，卖家也给我发了N种方案，依然还是没有装上

 
谢尔盖·古鲁贝夫（Sergey Golubev）

与浏览器的版本有关系吗？为什么测试时正常的呢？


 
请教高手：为啥我昨天还能交易，今天却不能交易了？打开界面一切如旧就是不能交易了，求教！！！谁知道客服的联系方式也请告诉我，不胜感谢！！！
