请教高手我昨天购买的指标为什么无法安装？软件也重启过多次，还是不行，有知道什么原因的请回复，谢谢了！
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your login (your login is mhxjly and not your email).
在你圖示的右上方按下安裝
然後再到導航會出現Market的文件檔 安裝的指標會在那邊
点安装也不行的，软件卸载重新安装还是不行，折腾整整一天了，卖家也给我发了N种方案，依然还是没有装上
谢尔盖·古鲁贝夫（Sergey Golubev） ：
与浏览器的版本有关系吗？为什么测试时正常的呢？
请教高手：为啥我昨天还能交易，今天却不能交易了？打开界面一切如旧就是不能交易了，求教！！！谁知道客服的联系方式也请告诉我，不胜感谢！！！