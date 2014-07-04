請問，我測程式時為何程式都沒有交易. when i test program, no any trade made by program, why ?
我测试了一下，没有问题。将测试时间段放长一点。
謝謝回應, 我把時段放長到一年，total trade 也是0。
我用linux + wine，應該不是平台的問題。我測預設的ExpertMAPSarSizeOptimize都有資料
會不會是我的測試步驟還有設定有問題，我下載的EA大部份都測不出數字。
只有MT5系統內建的有結果
那你看下日志，有什么报错没有？
沒有Error，很正常，就是沒有交易。但我測ExpertMAPSARSizeOptimized就是可以。
是不是Input的參數都要勾起來？
是不是程式要改，或者特別要設定什麼？
我下載連結中的zip檔，解開之後有個ElderThreeScreens資料夾，將它整個放在MQL5\Expert 中. 然後strategy tester就能選到。
一个品种symbol有4种执行模式：
ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION
Identifier
Description
SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST
Execution by request
SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT
Instant execution
SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET
Market execution
SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE
Exchange execution
原库文件 TradeFunctions.mqh 中的 OpenPosition()函数没有包括第四种情况（Exchange）, 而楼主你用的Alpari MT5 恰好采取的是 Exchange模式
Exchange 与 Market 目前是一回事。（见官方管理员的解释https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7409)
我把Exchage包括进去了，修改了OpenPosition()函数如下。
或者你直接用已经修改好的库文件替换，见附件。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Opening a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OpenPosition(double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { //--- Set the magic number in the trading structure trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); //--- Set the slippage in points trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); // Comment(" sym exe mode = ",EnumToString(symb.execution_mode)); //测试是SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE //--- The Instant Execution mode // A position can be opened with the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels set if(symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT) { //--- If the position failed to open, print the relevant message if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) Print("Error opening the position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); } //--- The Market Execution mode // First open a position and only then set the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels // *** Starting with build 803, Stop Loss and Take Profit can be set upon position opening *** //if(symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET) //缺少 symb.execution_mode ==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE if(symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET||symb.execution_mode ==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE) { //--- If there is no position, first open a position and then set Stop Loss and Take Profit if(!pos.exists) { //--- If the position failed to open, print the relevant message if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,order_type,lot,price,0,0,comment)) Print("Error opening the position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); else { //--- Get the flag of presence/absence of the position pos.exists=PositionSelect(_Symbol); //--- If the position exists if(pos.exists) { //--- Set Stop Loss and Take Profit if(!trade.PositionModify(_Symbol,sl,tp)) Print("Error modifying the position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); } } } //--- If the position exists, increase its volume and leave the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels unchanged else { //--- If the position failed to open, print the relevant message if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) Print("Error opening the position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); } } }
不管有沒有開visualization，都沒有trade event 出來
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #include <Trade/SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade/PositionInfo.mqh>我觉得用官方的库文件就足够了，安全可靠！用不着自己再去写什么库，搞不好丢三落四。
參數都有設定，可是程式跑完結果都沒有交易資料。
我測這個文章中討論的程式 https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/647
I've been verify all necessary parameter and procedure, but not any trade which program made after test , why ?
anybody can help me ?
I test the program downloaded from here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/647