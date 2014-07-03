when i test EA, no any trade made by program, why ?

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I've been verify all necessary parameter and procedure, but not any trade which program made after test , why ?

anybody can help me ?

I test the program downloaded from here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/647 

 

 

MQL5 Cookbook: Developing a Framework for a Trading System Based on the Triple Screen Strategy
MQL5 Cookbook: Developing a Framework for a Trading System Based on the Triple Screen Strategy
  • 2013.05.29
  • Anatoli Kazharski
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will develop a framework for a trading system based on the Triple Screen strategy in MQL5. The Expert Advisor will not be developed from scratch. Instead, we will simply modify the program from the previous article "MQL5 Cookbook: Using Indicators to Set Trading Conditions in Expert Advisors" which already substantially serves our purpose. So the article will also demonstrate how you can easily modify patterns of ready-made programs.
 
what is the journal say.
 

journal say no error on it.

i got the problem is. my alpari mt5 account  only support "execution_exchange" mode. and the program provider another 3 mode coincidentally.

modify TradeFunction.mqh line 174 as below would be solve

//if(symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET) // miss symb.execution_mode ==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE

   if(symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET||symb.execution_mode ==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE)

 the solution is made by fxmeter , thanks him again.

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