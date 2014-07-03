when i test EA, no any trade made by program, why ?
what is the journal say.
journal say no error on it.
i got the problem is. my alpari mt5 account only support "execution_exchange" mode. and the program provider another 3 mode coincidentally.
modify TradeFunction.mqh line 174 as below would be solve
//if(symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET) // miss symb.execution_mode ==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE
if(symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET||symb.execution_mode ==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE)
the solution is made by fxmeter , thanks him again.
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I've been verify all necessary parameter and procedure, but not any trade which program made after test , why ?
anybody can help me ?
I test the program downloaded from here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/647