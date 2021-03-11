订阅的信号有交易，但我的账户没有交易，帮忙解答
The signal of the subscription has a transaction, but my account has no transactions, help answer
你好，我订阅信号失败，显示 ：Signal - unknown error subscribing signal
这是什么原因呢？是网站禁止了我订阅信号吗？
我需要向网站申请解除禁止吗？
Hello, my subscription signal failed, display: Signal - unknown error subscribing signal
What is the reason for this? Is the website forbidding me to subscribe to the signal?
Do I need to apply for a ban on the website?
If you are on Windows (not on Linux, not on MacOS, not on Windows mobile) so everything should be fine.
1. you can go to your profile https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/pandora_z to see (on the left side of your profile): you subscribed to the signal or not.
2. if yes so - check the following instruction https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (first post of the thread; just in case you missed something), especially do not forget to fill Community tab if Metatrader with your forum login/pass.
3. if the problem still exist so look at the terminal logs (or attach the terminal log file here and the users of this forum may help or may check -
there are many professional users here on this Chinese part of the forum)
4. or ask the signal provider for advice (the signal providers and the Market product sellers may help to their subscribers/buyers in some
cases).
I subscribed to a signal and paid for it, and I can see why the signal is trading on my account, The MT4 terminal can also see the subscribed signal and set it up. On the webpage, you can see that the signal has been subscribed but cannot see the detailed transaction content of the signal. I do n’t know what went wrong
You can check the procedure about how to subscribe just in case you missed something:
我订阅了信号并且已经付款，能够看到信号在交易为什么我的账户不交易，MT4端也能看到订阅的信号并且设置好了 在网页可以看到信号已经订阅但是不能看到信号详细交易内容，不知道哪里出问题了
偏差/滑移调大点，有可能是复制时候网络延迟，导致滑移大了，所以没有复制。
你的解决了吗，我的跟你一样
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.16 05:59
Besides, if you have "no symbol found" on the logs (you mentioned that some trades were not copied) so it may be related to the mapping: check post #2
And it may be related to the symbols specification (trading permission) so look at this post to download the script to check: post #8
此外，如果您在日志中没有“找到符号”（您提到有些交易没有被复制），那么它可能与映射有关：请查看帖子2
它可能与符号规范（交易许可）有关，因此请查看此帖子以下载脚本进行检查：帖子＃8