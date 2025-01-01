- MathProbabilityDensityBeta
- MathCumulativeDistributionBeta
- MathQuantileBeta
- MathRandomBeta
- MathMomentsBeta
MathCumulativeDistributionBeta
通过a和b参数，计算随机变量x的Beta分布的概率分布函数。出错情况下它返回NaN。
double MathCumulativeDistributionBeta(
通过a和b参数，计算随机变量x的Beta分布的概率分布函数。出错情况下它返回NaN。
double MathCumulativeDistributionBeta(
通过a和b参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的Beta分布的概率分布函数。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的pbeta()模拟。
bool MathCumulativeDistributionBeta(
<t0>通过a和b参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的Beta分布的概率分布函数。出错情况下它返回false。
bool MathCumulativeDistributionBeta(
参数
x
[in] 随机变量值。
x[]
[in] 随机变量值数组。
a
[in] Beta分布的第一个参数 (shape1)。
b
[in] Beta分布的第二个参数 (shape2)
tail
[in] 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率。
log_mode
[in] 计算数值对数的标识。如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数。
error_code
[out] 存储错误代码的变量。
result[]
[out] 概率函数值数组。