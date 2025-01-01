文档部分
通过a和b参数，计算随机变量x的Beta分布的概率分布函数。出错情况下它返回NaN

double  MathCumulativeDistributionBeta(
   const double  x,             // 随机变量值
   const double  a,             // Beta分布的第一个参数(shape1)
   const double  b,             // Beta分布的第二个参数 (shape2)
   const bool    tail,          //计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率
   const bool    log_mode,      //计算数值对数，如果log_mode=true，则返回概率的自然对数
   int&          error_code     // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

double  MathCumulativeDistributionBeta(
   const double  x,             // 随机变量值
   const double  a,             // Beta分布的第一个参数(shape1)
   const double  b,             // Beta分布的第二个参数 (shape2)
   int&          error_code     // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

通过a和b参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的Beta分布的概率分布函数。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的pbeta()模拟。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionBeta(
   const double& x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double  a,              //Beta分布的第一个参数 (shape1) 
   const double  b,              //Beta分布的第二个参数 (shape2)
   const bool    tail,           // 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率
   const bool    log_mode,       //计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数
   double&       result[]        // 概率函数值数组
   );

<t0>通过a和b参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的Beta分布的概率分布函数。出错情况下它返回false。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionBeta(
   const double& x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double  a,              //Beta分布的第一个参数 (shape1) 
   const double  b,              //Beta分布的第二个参数 (shape2)
   double&       result[]        // 概率函数值数组
   );

参数

x

[in]  随机变量值。

x[]

[in]  随机变量值数组。

a

[in]  Beta分布的第一个参数 (shape1)。

b

[in]  Beta分布的第二个参数 (shape2)

tail

[in]  计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率。  

log_mode

[in]  计算数值对数的标识。如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数。

error_code

[out]  存储错误代码的变量。

result[]

[out]  概率函数值数组。