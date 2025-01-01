文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库通用数据集CHashSet<T>IsProperSupersetOf 

IsProperSupersetOf

确定当前集合是否为指定集合或数组的适当超集合。

这个版本处理了实施 ICollection<T>接口的集合。

bool IsProperSupersetOf(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // 确定关系的集合
   );

处理数组的版本。

bool IsProperSupersetOf(
   T&  array[]                     // 确定关系的数组
   );

参数

*collection

[in]  确定关系的集合。

&collection[]

[in] 确定关系的数组。

返回值

如果当前集为适当超集合，则返回true，否则返回false。