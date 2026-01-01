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MQL5参考矩阵和向量方法OpenBLASFactored CalculationsLDLComplexSyInverse 

LDLComplexSyInverse

Computes the inverse of a complex symmetric indefinite matrix using the factorization A = U**T * D * U or A = L * D * L**T computed by FactorizationLDLComplexSyRaw. LAPACK function SYTRI.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::LDLComplexSyInverse(
   long[]&         ipiv,          // pivot indices array
   matrixc&        AI             // inverse of matrix A
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::LDLComplexSyInverse(
   long[]&         ipiv,          // pivot indices array
   matrixcf&       AI             // inverse of matrix A
   );

Parameters

ipiv

[in]  Pivot indices array obtained as result of SYTRF function.

AI

[out]  Inverted matrix.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of SYTRF function.