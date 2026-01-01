LDLComplexSyInverse

Computes the inverse of a complex symmetric indefinite matrix using the factorization A = U**T * D * U or A = L * D * L**T computed by FactorizationLDLComplexSyRaw. LAPACK function SYTRI.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::LDLComplexSyInverse(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixc& AI

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::LDLComplexSyInverse(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixcf& AI

);

Parameters

ipiv

[in] Pivot indices array obtained as result of SYTRF function.

AI

[out] Inverted matrix.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of SYTRF function.