BlasL2SyR2

Performs a rank-2 update of a symmetric n-by-n matrix.

AU = alpha * x * y**T + alpha * y * x**T + A

BLAS function SYR2.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::BlasL2SyR2(

double alpha,

vector& X,

vector& Y,

matrix& AU

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::BlasL2SyR2(

float alpha,

vectorf& X,

vectorf& Y,

matrixf& AU

);

Parameters

alpha

[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in] Vector x of size n.

Y

[in] Vector y of size n.

AU

[out] Updated matrix A.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a symmetric, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric.