代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Twitter上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

Alligator - MetaTrader 4脚本

MetaQuotes | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
显示:
6767
等级:
(20)
已发布:
已更新:
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

In principle, Alligator Technical Indicator is a combination of Balance Lines (Moving Averages) that use fractal geometry and nonlinear dynamics.

Alligator

  • The blue line (Alligator’s Jaw) is the Balance Line for the timeframe that was used to build the chart (13-period Smoothed Moving Average,
    moved into the future by 8 bars);

  • The red line (Alligator’s Teeth) is the Balance Line for the value timeframe of one level lower (8-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved by 5 bars into the future);

  • The green line (Alligator’s Lips) is the Balance Line for the value timeframe, one more level lower (5-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved by 3 bars into the future).

Lips, Teeth and Jaw of the Alligator show the interaction of different time periods. As clear trends can be seen only 15 to 30 per cent of the time, it is essential to follow them and refrainfrom working on markets that fluctuate only within certain price periods.

When the Jaw, the Teeth and the Lips are closed or intertwined, it means the Alligator is going to sleep or is asleep already. As it sleeps, it gets hungrier and hungrier — the longer it will sleep, the hungrier it will wake up. The first thing it does after it wakes up is to open its mouth and yawn. Then the smell of food comes to its nostrils: flesh of a bull or flesh of a bear, and the Alligator starts to hunt it. Having eaten enough to feel quite full, the Alligator starts to lose the interest to the food/price (Balance Lines join together) — this is the time to fix the profit.


Technical Indicator Description

Full description of Alligator is available in the Technical analysis: Alligator

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7803

Accumulation Distribution Accumulation Distribution

Accumulation/Distribution Indicator is determined by the changes in price and volume.

Accelerator Oscillator (AC) Accelerator Oscillator (AC)

Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current drivi

Average True Range, ATR Average True Range, ATR

Average True Range Indicator (ATR) is an indicator that shows volatility of the market.

Awesome Oscillator, AO Awesome Oscillator, AO

Awesome Oscillator Indicator (AO) is a 34-period simple moving average, which is subtracted from th