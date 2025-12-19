- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|BITCOIN
|5
|GBPUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|11K
|BITCOIN
|781
|GBPUSD
|-8
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|BITCOIN
|302K
|GBPUSD
|-187
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Alpari-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 63
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 44
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.09 × 11
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.10 × 72
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.25 × 4
|
XMUK-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.37 × 30
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|0.38 × 32
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.39 × 227
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.47 × 17
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.71 × 106
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.88 × 321
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.14 × 1266
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|1.25 × 12
SmartT is an advanced AI-powered copy trading system designed for traders who care about capital safety, real risk control, and long-term performance. Instead of blindly copying one trader, SmartT analyzes the behavior of top-performing traders, filters weak signals with AI, and executes trades automatically on MT4 & MT5.
Your funds always stay in your own broker account, every trade has a clear stop-loss, and daily risk limits are enforced by the system. This is not a high-risk bot - it’s a structured copy trading platform built for consistency, not hype.
🚀 If you’re tired of bots that blow accounts in weeks and want a smart, verified copy trading solution, SmartT is built exactly for that.
