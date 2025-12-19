SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / SMARTT Copy trading
Saeed Valiollah Hooshmandkhaniki

SMARTT Copy trading

Saeed Valiollah Hooshmandkhaniki
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 170%
Alpari-MT5
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
20
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 (65.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (35.00%)
En iyi işlem:
3 337.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-559.19 USD
Brüt kâr:
13 048.22 USD (338 436 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 615.40 USD (20 298 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (6 557.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
6 557.16 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.53
Alım-satım etkinliği:
31.08%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
61.80%
En son işlem:
43 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
12.49
Alış işlemleri:
13 (65.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (35.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
8.08
Beklenen getiri:
571.64 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1 003.71 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-230.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-607.33 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-898.21 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
170.22%
Algo alım-satım:
50%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2.94 USD
Maksimum:
915.34 USD (8.62%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.33% (603.29 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.16% (1 098.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
BITCOIN 5
GBPUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 11K
BITCOIN 781
GBPUSD -8
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 16K
BITCOIN 302K
GBPUSD -187
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 337.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -559 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6 557.16 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -607.33 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Alpari-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 63
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 44
Coinexx-Live
0.09 × 11
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.10 × 72
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.25 × 4
XMUK-MT5
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
0.37 × 30
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
0.38 × 32
ICMarkets-MT5
0.39 × 227
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.47 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.71 × 106
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.88 × 321
Alpari-MT5
1.14 × 1266
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
1.25 × 12
SmartT is an advanced AI-powered copy trading system designed for traders who care about capital safety, real risk control, and long-term performance. Instead of blindly copying one trader, SmartT analyzes the behavior of top-performing traders, filters weak signals with AI, and executes trades automatically on MT4 & MT5.

Your funds always stay in your own broker account, every trade has a clear stop-loss, and daily risk limits are enforced by the system. This is not a high-risk bot - it’s a structured copy trading platform built for consistency, not hype.

🚀 If you’re tired of bots that blow accounts in weeks and want a smart, verified copy trading solution, SmartT is built exactly for that.

👉 Smart copy trading system


İnceleme yok
2025.12.29 01:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 01:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
SMARTT Copy trading
Ayda 999 USD
170%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
2
50%
20
65%
31%
8.07
571.64
USD
9%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.