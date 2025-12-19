SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / SMARTT Copy trading
Saeed Valiollah Hooshmandkhaniki

SMARTT Copy trading

Saeed Valiollah Hooshmandkhaniki
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 15%
Alpari-MT5
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2
Profit Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
692.07 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
722.38 USD (2 846 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3.17 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (722.38 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
722.38 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.08
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.36%
Ultimo trade:
30 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
244.63
Long Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
227.88
Profitto previsto:
361.19 USD
Profitto medio:
361.19 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
14.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.94 USD
Massimale:
2.94 USD (0.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 719
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +692.07 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +722.38 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Alpari-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.00 × 15
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 63
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 44
ICMarkets-MT5
0.26 × 180
Exness-MT5Real
0.37 × 30
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 256
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.89 × 305
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.20 × 46
Alpari-MT5
1.48 × 602
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.62 × 29
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.88 × 8
ForexChief-MT5
3.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 27
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.54 × 48
GBEbrokers-LIVE
7.13 × 40
10 più
SmartT is an advanced AI-powered copy trading system designed for traders who care about capital safety, real risk control, and long-term performance. Instead of blindly copying one trader, SmartT analyzes the behavior of top-performing traders, filters weak signals with AI, and executes trades automatically on MT4 & MT5.

Your funds always stay in your own broker account, every trade has a clear stop-loss, and daily risk limits are enforced by the system. This is not a high-risk bot - it’s a structured copy trading platform built for consistency, not hype.

🚀 If you’re tired of bots that blow accounts in weeks and want a smart, verified copy trading solution, SmartT is built exactly for that.

👉 Smart copy trading system


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.19 17:32
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
