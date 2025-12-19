SignauxSections
Saeed Valiollah Hooshmandkhaniki

SMARTT Copy trading

Saeed Valiollah Hooshmandkhaniki
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 15%
Alpari-MT5
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2
Bénéfice trades:
2 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
692.07 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
722.38 USD (2 846 pips)
Perte brute:
-3.17 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (722.38 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
722.38 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.08
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.36%
Dernier trade:
39 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
244.63
Longs trades:
2 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
227.88
Rendement attendu:
361.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
361.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.94 USD
Maximal:
2.94 USD (0.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 719
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +692.07 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +722.38 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.00 × 15
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 63
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 44
ICMarkets-MT5
0.26 × 180
Exness-MT5Real
0.37 × 30
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 256
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.89 × 305
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.20 × 46
Alpari-MT5
1.48 × 602
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.62 × 29
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.88 × 8
ForexChief-MT5
3.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 27
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.54 × 48
GBEbrokers-LIVE
7.13 × 40
10 plus...
SmartT is an advanced AI-powered copy trading system designed for traders who care about capital safety, real risk control, and long-term performance. Instead of blindly copying one trader, SmartT analyzes the behavior of top-performing traders, filters weak signals with AI, and executes trades automatically on MT4 & MT5.

Your funds always stay in your own broker account, every trade has a clear stop-loss, and daily risk limits are enforced by the system. This is not a high-risk bot - it’s a structured copy trading platform built for consistency, not hype.

🚀 If you’re tired of bots that blow accounts in weeks and want a smart, verified copy trading solution, SmartT is built exactly for that.

👉 Smart copy trading system


Aucun avis
2025.12.19 17:32
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SMARTT Copy trading
999 USD par mois
15%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
1
100%
2
100%
100%
227.88
361.19
USD
0%
1:100
Copier

