|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|719
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.00 × 15
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 44
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.26 × 180
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.37 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 256
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.89 × 305
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.20 × 46
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.48 × 602
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.62 × 29
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|2.88 × 8
|
ForexChief-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 27
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 48
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|7.13 × 40
SmartT is an advanced AI-powered copy trading system designed for traders who care about capital safety, real risk control, and long-term performance. Instead of blindly copying one trader, SmartT analyzes the behavior of top-performing traders, filters weak signals with AI, and executes trades automatically on MT4 & MT5.
Your funds always stay in your own broker account, every trade has a clear stop-loss, and daily risk limits are enforced by the system. This is not a high-risk bot - it’s a structured copy trading platform built for consistency, not hype.
🚀 If you’re tired of bots that blow accounts in weeks and want a smart, verified copy trading solution, SmartT is built exactly for that.
